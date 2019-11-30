Condenan a 20 años de cárcel a presidente de Surinam por muerte de opositores

Por EFE viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019
Dési Bouterse, presidente de Surinam

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- Un tribunal militar ha condenado este viernes al presidente de Surinam, Dési Bouterse, a 20 años de cárcel por su implicación en los asesinatos en 1982 de 15 opositores de su Gobierno militar de entonces, informaron hoy fuentes judiciales.

Nada más conocerse la sentencia la oposición ha pedido la dimisión de Bouterse, quien se encuentra en China y mañana sábado prevé dirigirse a Cuba.

El tribunal no ha ordenado su arresto por ahora, informaron fuentes judiciales, que explicaron que Bouterse puede recurrir la sentencia.

Un comunicado oficial del Gobierno indica que el Ejecutivo ha tomado nota de la decisión adoptada por la justicia militar e hizo un llamamiento a que se mantenga la paz en el país, una excolonia holandesa.

Por su parte, en una primera reacción, el Gobierno holandés, a través de Twitter y por boca de su ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Stef Blok, ha pedido que se aplique la sentencia cuando el proceso de recursos y apelaciones se complete, e indicó que se trata de “un momento decisivo para la verdad”.

En febrero de 1980 Bouterse encabezó un golpe de Estado, conocido por la “Revolución de los Sargentos”, que derrocó el Gobierno de Henck Arron y le situó como “hombre fuerte” del país.

Meses después, en agosto de ese año logró también acabar con el presidente Johan Ferrier, al que sucedió Henk R. Chin A Sen, y creó un Consejo Militar Nacional (CMN).

Las diferencias entre el poder civil y los militares surgidas en 1981 por el intento de reducir el poder de los segundos, provocó el que Chin A Sen dimitiera en febrero de 1982.

Ese último año se aprobó una Constitución provisional según la cual el Gobierno era elegido por el CMN.

Bouterse ocupó la Presidencia del país durante días en dos ocasiones, tras el golpe de 1980 y a raíz de la dimisión del presidente en 1982.

Tras una sucesión de enfrentamientos y levantamientos, violentamente reprimidos por los militares, el 8 de diciembre de 1982 fueron ejecutados 15 opositores al régimen militar en el Fuerte Zeelandia, en la capital, Paramaribo por los que hoy ha sido condenado.

