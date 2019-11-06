Condado de Florida bloquea suscripción al New York Times por ser “fake news”

¿Realmente necesitamos suscribirnos al New York Times?”, pregunta uno de los comisionados mientras sus colegas se burlan, según se observa en un video de la votación.

“En realidad iba a decir eso. Voy a votar ‘no’ por esto. Noticias falsas. Estoy de acuerdo con el presidente Trump”, respondió otro de los comisionados mientras continuaban burlándose.

“No votaré por esto. No quiero al New York Times en este condado”, continuó.

Recientemente el presidente Trump ordenó a sus oficinas de la Casa Blanca cancelar las suscripciones de los periódicos The New York Times y The Washington Post, en respuesta a información crítica contra su Gobierno.

Siguiendo su ejemplo, los comisionados del condado Citrus rechazaron una suscripción digital con un costo de 2.700 dólares que buscaba proporcionar acceso gratuito al prestigioso diario de Nueva York a 70.000 titulares de tarjetas de la biblioteca.

“Cuando vi 2.700 al año para un formato digital para un periódico ¿Cuántas personas están leyendo eso por los 2.700 dólares?”, se preguntó otro de los comisionados.

Entre tanto, la Junta Asesora del Distrito de Bibliotecas Especiales del Condado de Citrus, compuesta por miembros designados por la Comisión del condado, programará una reunión especial para discutir el tema.

El viernes pasado la Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa (SIP) calificó de contrarias a los principios de la libertad de prensa las órdenes ejecutivas que recientemente emitieron los presidentes Trump y su homólogo de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, en las que solicitaron cancelar suscripciones de periódicos que les critican.

La SIP tachó de “actitudes discriminatorias” las de ambos presidentes al emitir sus órdenes ejecutivas.

“Esta es una nueva y peligrosa forma de estigmatización y descrédito de la prensa, que discrimina a los medios según sus criterios editoriales”, dijo el presidente de la SIP, Christopher Barnes.