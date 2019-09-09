Comisión de la ONU se reúne con “presos políticos” venezolanos, según ONG

Por EFE domingo 8 de septiembre, 2019
Michelle Bachelet, alta comisionada de la ONU para los derechos humanos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- Los enviados en Venezuela de Michelle Bachelet, alta comisionada de la ONU para los derechos humanos, se reunieron el viernes pasado con un grupo de “presos políticos”, recluidos en la cárcel militar de Ramo Verde, confirmó este domingo el directivo de la ONG venezolana Foro Penal, Gonzalo Himiob.

“Estuvieron allá la mañana del viernes, entiendo que se pudieron entrevistar con al menos diez presos”, indicó Himiob a EFE y precisó que Vasco da Costa, Jesús Medina Ezaine, José Alberto Marulanda, William Aguado y Eva Lugo, estuvieron entre los “presos políticos” con quienes los representantes de la ONU conversaron.

El abogado dijo que la decena de entrevistados, que están recluidos en la cárcel militar de Ramo Verde (Miranda, norte), tuvo “la oportunidad de explicarles en qué condiciones estaban”.

Señaló que los delegados de Bachelet se reunieron previamente con varias ONG defensoras de derechos humanos, entre ellas el Foro Penal, para preguntarles “con quién se debían reunir, sobre todo los casos más evidentes de violaciones de derechos humanos”.

Estas entrevistas, acotó, forman parte del seguimiento al informe original que la expresidenta chilena dio a conocer en julio pasado, del cual se espera que este lunes sea presentada una actualización del reporte.

A su juicio, “lo más importante es que se permitió que estuviese de nuevo la delegación de Bachelet acá”, pues “más allá de las maniobras que siempre realiza el Gobierno (de Nicolás Maduro) para evitar que ellos tengan contacto con la realidad, es importante que estén aquí, eso es un logro importantísimo”.

Tras una visita a Caracas de tres días en junio pasado, Bachelet dejó instalada una comisión de su oficina en Venezuela para brindar asistencia y asesoría técnica, así como vigilar la situación en esta materia.

En julio, la expresidenta chilena presentó un informe que denuncia que, especialmente desde 2016, el régimen de Maduro y sus instituciones han puesto en marcha una estrategia “orientada a neutralizar, reprimir y criminalizar a la oposición política y a quienes critican al Gobierno”.

Desde entonces, Maduro ha criticado el reporte y ha exigido que su contenido sea rectificado.

Himiob informó que el Foro Penal planteó a los representantes de Naciones Unidas la revisión de 12 casos de presos políticos, quienes a pesar de tener boleta de excarcelación permanecen tras las rejas en distintos centros de reclusión.

De acuerdo con el registro de Foro Penal, en la actualidad hay 476 presos políticos en Venezuela, de los cuales solo 20 tienen condena firme y el resto son procesados.

Venezuela, el país con las mayores reservas probadas de petróleo en el planeta, atraviesa una acuciante crisis que se agudizó en enero pasado, cuando Maduro juró un nuevo mandato que no reconocen la oposición y parte de la comunidad internacional y, en respuesta, Juan Guaidó proclamó un Gobierno interino.

Guaidó cuenta con el apoyo de más de 50 Gobiernos, con el de Estados Unidos a la cabeza, pese a que no controla la burocracia o las Fuerzas Armadas del país.

