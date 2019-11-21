Comienza debate demócrata con menos caras e investigación a Trump en marcha

Por EFE miércoles 20 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El quinto debate entre los aspirantes a la candidatura demócrata para las elecciones del 2020 comenzó este martes en Atlanta con menos caras y la investigación de un juicio político contra el presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trum, en marcha.

En esta ocasión saldrán al escenario el exvicepresidente Joe Biden, el alcalde Pete Buttigieg, el empresario Andrew Yang, el multimillonario Tom Styer, la congresista Tulsi Gabbard, así como los senadores Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker y Amy Klobuchar.

Para este cara a cara se han reducido el ramillete de aspirantes demócratas, que arrancó con un récord de más de 20 inscritos pero que ha ido perdiendo contendientes por el camino, el último de ellos el excongresista Beto O’Rourke.

Biden, quien fue vicepresidente durante la Administración del presidente Barack Obama (2009-2017), se mantiene como favorito en distintas encuestas, seguido por Sanders y Warren.

Pero el inesperado ascenso de Buttigieg en los sondeos en Iowa, estado que desde 1972 alberga el caucus que abre la etapa de elecciones primarias en Estados Unidos.

Entre los temas que se espera dominen el debate están el sistema de salud en el país, la inmigración, la crisis climática, la educación y los asuntos exteriores, el detonante de la investigación contra Trump.

Otro ausente en la cita de hoy será el exsecretario Julián Castro, de origen mexicano, quien pese a sumar más de 165.000 donantes únicos a su campaña, no logró completar el otro requisito del Comité Nacional Demócrata (DNC, en inglés) sobre un porcentaje mínimo en diversas encuestas nacionales o estatales.

“Todo lo que representa Julián Castro nos hace falta en la contienda presidencial del 2020: Su nombre acentuado y el apellido que heredó de su abuela y de su madre, su voz progresista y pragmática, su valentía, su inteligencia, y aquella actitud de “¡Me vale!” que tenemos millones de mexicanos y latinos al enfrentar un obstáculo”, dijo la directora ejecutiva de Latino Victory, Mayra Macías.

Los debates demócratas empezaron los pasados 26 y 27 de junio en Miami, mientras que Detroit acogió la segunda tanda en julio.

El 12 de septiembre pasado tuvo lugar la tercera cita en Houston (Texas) y el cuarto fue el 15 de octubre en Westerville (Ohio).

Después del de hoy en Atlanta, todavía hay un sexto programado este 2019, que tendrá lugar el 19 de diciembre en Los Ángeles.

