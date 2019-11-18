Combate entre disidentes de FARC deja menor muerta y otra herida en Colombia

Por EFE lunes 18 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Una menor de edad murió y otra más resultó herida en un combate entre disidencias de las FARC en el departamento colombiano de Putumayo, fronterizo con Ecuador, informaron este lunes fuentes castrenses.

El comandante de la Sexta División del Ejército, general Germán López Guerrero, afirmó a periodistas que la menor, cuya identificación y edad no fueron precisadas, murió en enfrentamientos entre dos grupos disidentes en la vereda (aldea) El Remanso.

“En la tarde de ayer (domingo) llegaron a Puerto Leguízamo dos menores de edad, una fallecida y una herida, presuntamente en estos enfrentamientos”, detalló el general López, quien dijo que esos grupos criminales “se están disputando el territorio, eminentemente por el tema del narcotráfico”.

Miembros de la Infantería de Marina y del Ejército viajaron hasta la zona con una delegación de la Cruz Roja Colombiana y autoridades locales para “establecer exactamente la situación”.

La muerte de esta menor ocurre dos semanas después de que saliera a la luz pública información sobre la muerte de ocho menores en agosto pasado en un bombardeo militar contra disidencias de las FARC en Caquetá (sur), caso que fue ocultado por las autoridades y que este mes hizo renunciar a Guillermo Botero al cargo de ministro de Defensa.

Además, la revista Semana reveló ayer que tres menores reclutados por disidentes murieron en otra operación militar el 27 de mayo de 2018 en la localidad de Montañita (Caquetá), lo que también fue ocultado por el entonces Gobierno de Juan Manuel Santos.

En ese momento, el Ejército informó que producto de la operación murieron 12 personas, entre ellas dos civiles a los que se refirió como “daños colaterales inevitables”, que habían sido obligados por los guerrilleros a transportarlos en una camioneta de propiedad de una de las víctimas y que fue atacada por la tropa.

No obstante, Semana señaló que esa institución no informó que en la operación murieron otros menores identificados como Alexis Palencia Múnera, de 13 años, Alcibíades Castiblanco (16) y Diego Mahecha Martínez (17). EFE

