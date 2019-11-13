Colombia reconoce a Jeanine Áñez como presidenta interina de Bolivia

Por EFE miércoles 13 de noviembre, 2019
Jeanine Áñez, presidenta interina de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El Gobierno colombiano reconoció este miércoles a Jeanine Áñez como presidenta interina de Bolivia, luego de que fuera proclamada jefa de Estado tras la renuncia de Evo Morales, quien dejó el poder el domingo en medio de una grave crisis política.

Así lo expresó la Cancillería colombiana en un mensaje divulgado en redes sociales en el que dijo que “a nombre del Gobierno colombiano, reconoce a Jeanine Áñez como presidenta interina de Bolivia y la acompaña en su propósito de avanzar hacia una pronta realización de elecciones libres, transparentes y con observación internacional”.

La decisión de Colombia se suma a la de los gobiernos de Estados Unidos, Brasil y Reino Unido, quienes reconocieron a Áñez, senadora de la oposición, presidenta interina de Bolivia, tras la renuncia de quienes la precedían en la línea sucesoria.

El Gobierno colombiano había pedido el domingo a la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) convocar una reunión “urgente” de su Consejo Permanente para ayudar a buscar soluciones a la situación de Bolivia, tras la renuncia de Morales, quien estuvo casi 14 años en el poder.

La dimisión de Morales, quien dijo ser víctima de un “golpe cívico”, fue precedida de una cascada de abandonos de su gabinete ministerial y del presidente de la Cámara de Diputados, el oficialista Víctor Borda, al que siguió el vicepresidente boliviano, Álvaro García Linera.

La renuncia de Morales, primer presidente indígena de Bolivia, se originó por las violentas protestas tras las denuncias de fraude en las elecciones del pasado 20 de octubre, y horas después de haber convocado otros comicios, como recomendó la OEA.

Añez nombró un Alto Mando Militar en periodo de transición, como primera medida luego de asumir el cargo.

Al momento de tomar esa responsabilidad, el nuevo comandante de las Fuerzas Armadas, Carlos Orellana, llamó “a la calma a toda la población de Bolivia” para que se depongan actitudes “intransigentes”.

