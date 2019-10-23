Colombia iniciará el jueves el cierre de sus fronteras por elecciones

Por EFE martes 22 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El Gobierno colombiano cerrará los pasos fronterizos terrestres y fluviales del país los próximos jueves y sábado para garantizar “la total normalidad” de las elecciones regionales del domingo, informaron este martes fuentes oficiales.

En primer lugar será cerrada el próximo jueves la frontera de Colombia con Venezuela, la más extensa de todas, de 2.219 kilómetros, mientras que en las de Ecuador, Brasil y Perú la circulación estará bloqueada a partir del sábado.

Con Panamá, quinto país con el que limita Colombia, no hay puestos fronterizos ya que el límite de 266 kilómetros discurre por la inhóspita selva del Darién.

El director de Migración Colombia, Christian Krüger Sarmiento, afirmó en un comunicado que la medida se tomó mediante un decreto del Ministerio del Interior en el que se detallan las dos fases con las que se cerrarán las fronteras.

“La decisión de cerrar la frontera en dos etapas obedece a que (…) buena parte de los extranjeros que ingresan a Colombia lo hacen como tránsito hacia un tercer país, entonces lo que buscamos con esta decisión es que los ciudadanos que necesitan hacer tránsito por el territorio colombiano lo hagan con antelación”, manifestó Krüger.

Este domingo, 36,6 millones de colombianos están llamados a las urnas para elegir alcaldes de más de 1.100 municipios y 32 gobernadores, así como representantes a las asambleas departamentales y a los concejos municipales para el periodo 2020-2023.

El cierre de todas las fronteras estará vigente hasta las 16.00 hora local (21.00 GMT) del domingo, hora en la que se cierran las votaciones.

Krüger agregó que la entidad realizará un “monitoreo permanente” de los pasos fronterizos y señaló que oficiales de Migración verificarán que los extranjeros que estén habilitados para participar en los comicios “estén cumpliendo con las normas establecidas y no se presenten irregularidades”.

Estos funcionarios estarán ubicados en los departamentos de Arauca, Vichada, Guainía, La Guajira, Nariño, Putumayo, Norte de Santander y Amazonas.

Las elecciones del domingo han estado opacadas por la violencia política, pues la Misión de Observación Electoral (MOE) ha alertado que 305 municipios están en riesgo por la presencia de grupos armados ilegales, entre otros factores.

Según ese organismo, entre los pasados 27 de julio y 21 de octubre fueron asesinados siete candidatos a alcalde o al concejo y se contabilizaron 88 amenazas, un secuestro y 12 atentados contra candidatos.

