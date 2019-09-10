Colombia dice que está en alerta máxima por ejercicios militares de Venezuela

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El consejero presidencial de Derechos Humanos y Asuntos Internacionales de Colombia, Francisco Barbosa, afirmó este lunes que el país está en alerta máxima ante los ejercicios militares que iniciará mañana Venezuela en la frontera común.

“Lo que quiero decir es mucho detenimiento con esto y por supuesto una alerta máxima por parte de las mismas autoridades colombianas frente a cualquier movimiento de ese tipo de cosas”, afirmó Barbosa a periodistas.

El funcionario señaló que Nicolás Maduro hace ese tipo de anuncios “cada vez que necesita oxígeno interno”, por lo que el Gobierno colombiano no “entra en la histeria” y “observa con detenimiento”.

El pasado miércoles Maduro ordenó el despliegue de tropas en la frontera de Venezuela con Colombia y la puesta en marcha de un sistema de misiles luego de declarar el martes una alerta en toda esa zona.

Las maniobras se llevarán a cabo en los estados Zulia, Táchira Apure y Amazonas, territorios que conforman los 2.219 kilómetros de frontera que Venezuela comparte con Colombia, del 10 al 28 de septiembre.

Asimismo, el representante del Gobierno chavista en la zona, Freddy Bernal, afirmó que el país desplegó más de 3.000 militares en la frontera.

Tras el anuncio, el presidente Iván Duque aseguró que el régimen de Maduro no debe salir con “bravuconadas” y le aconsejó preocuparse por “darle comida” a los venezolanos.

Por su parte, el canciller colombiano, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, afirmó el pasado miércoles que el Gobierno siente “desde hace mucho tiempo” la amenaza del régimen de Maduro.

“La amenaza proveniente de la dictadura de Maduro la siente Colombia desde hace mucho tiempo. Es una amenaza que proviene del régimen chavista y que se ha prolongado durante el régimen madurista”, afirmó Trujillo a periodistas en Bogotá.

Barbosa agregó hoy que las Fuerzas Militares colombianas están “comprometidas con el país” y señaló que las autoridades “están vigilando atentamente lo que está ocurriendo”.

No obstante, afirmó que Colombia “resuelve todas sus controversias y todos sus problemas diplomáticos en el marco de la diplomacia y el multilateralismo, y no cae en ejercicios de fuerzas ni de ningún otro tipo como muchos sectores quieren que caiga el Gobierno”.

Asimismo, Barbosa recordó que el presidente Duque denunciará el próximo septiembre en la Asamblea General de la ONU que Maduro da protección a grupos armados ilegales como el Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN).

El mandatario denunciará “al mundo cuál ha sido la dinámica del Gobierno del espurio presidente de Venezuela Nicolás Maduro en torno a la protección de estructuras criminales que le han causado mucho daño a Colombia”, subrayó Barbosa.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar