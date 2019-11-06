Collin Farrel negocia ser el villano contra el “Batman” de Robert Pattinson

Por EFE martes 5 de noviembre, 2019
Collin Farrel

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- Collin Farrel está negociando con los estudios Warner Bros. para incorporarse al reparto de la próxima película “The Batman” e interpretar a The Penguin, el villano que se enfrentará al superhéroe de DC, encarnado en la nueva cinta por Robert Pattinson.

Según una exclusiva publicada este martes por el medio especializado Deadline, el fichaje de Farrel cerraría el trio de villanos que lucharán contra el Batman de Pattinson, con Paul Dano como The Riddler y Zoe Kravitz como Catwoman.

Originalmente, Danny DeVito dio vida en la gran pantalla al personaje de The Penguin, en la cinta “Batman Returns”, dirigida por Tim Burton en 1992. Robin Lord Taylor también interpretó el mismo papel en “Gotham”, la serie televisiva sobre el universo de Batman.

Hace un mes, varias publicaciones de la industria cinematográfica avanzaron que Jonah Hill estaba interesado en dar vida a uno de los villanos contra los que se enfrentará Batman en la nueva historia, con especial interés en The Penguin, pero al parecer las conversaciones sobre la incorporación de Hill no fueron exitosas.

Al mismo tiempo se conoció el fichaje de Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) por esta cinta, en la que interpretará a James Gordon, aliado del Caballero Oscuro y quien, dependiendo de la etapa en la que aparezca el personaje, será un comisionado de policía o un detective del Departamento de Policía de Gotham City.

Por su parte, el británico Robert Pattinson (“Twilight”) protagonizará a Batman en la nueva cinta del superhéroe que dirigirá Matt Reeves.

Esta película, que se titulará “The Batman”, tiene su estreno previsto para el 25 de junio de 2021 y se centrará en un Bruce Wayne más joven que el de las entregas anteriores, interpretado entonces por Ben Affleck.

Affleck encarnó al superhéroe en “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” y “Suicide Squad” (ambas de 2016), y “Justice League” (2017) y durante mucho tiempo se daba por hecho que también lo haría en “The Batman”, pero en enero se descolgó del proyecto.

En un principio, Affleck también iba a dirigir la cinta, puesto al que renunció ya en 2017.

Anuncios