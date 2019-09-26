COE mantiene la alerta por lluvias en 19 provincias, 5 en nivel amarillo

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE) mantiene la alerta por lluvias en 19 provincias, cinco de ellas en nivel amarillo, por posibles inundaciones repentinas urbanas y rurales, crecidas de ríos arroyos y cañadas, así como deslizamientos de tierra.

Las últimas precipitaciones obligaron al desplazamiento de 810 personas de sus domicilios a casas de familiares o amigos, aunque ya han podido volver a sus hogares, señala el último reporte del COE, que da cuenta de 162 viviendas afectadas y de 16 comunidades incomunicadas por efecto de las lluvias.

Según el último boletín de la Oficina Nacional de Meteorología (Onamet) continuará el ambiente de humedad e inestabilidad sobre la parte noroeste, norte, suroeste, cordillera Central y la zona fronteriza.

Durante la tarde se repetirán los aguaceros, que pueden llegar a ser moderados localmente, así como tormentas eléctricas y ráfagas de viento por efectos de una vaguada unida a un viento cálido y húmedo del sur/suroeste.

Para la zona oriental del país (las regiones noreste, sureste y la llanura costera caribeña) solo se prevén la ocurrencia de chubascos débiles y pasajeros, apunta el último boletín de la Onamet.

Antes estas previsiones, el COE mantiene la alerta amarilla las provincias de La Vega, Santiago, Espaillat, Monseñor Nouel y San Juan, mientras que se encuentran en nivel verde Monte Plata, Bahoruco, Hermanas Mirabal, La Altagracia, Hato Mayor, Santiago Rodríguez, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, María Trinidad Sánchez, Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Valverde y San Cristóbal.

El COe recomienda a los residentes en zonas de alto riesgo que habitan cerca de ríos, arroyos y cañadas que, en caso de producirse precipitaciones permanezcan atentos y tomen las medidas de precaución necesarias ante posibles crecidas e inundaciones repentinas.

