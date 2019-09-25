Clooney pasea en burro por un pueblo español para rodar un anuncio

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019
George Clooney rueda un anuncio publicitario en Navalcarnero

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MADRID.- El actor George Clooney a lomos de un burro blanco es una imagen nada habitual que este martes se pudo ver en el pueblo madrileño de Navalcarnero. Una estampa que completaba la actriz Brie Larson, muy sonriente también sobre un pollino

El paseo de ambos actores se produjo durante el rodaje de un anuncio para una marca de café y fue seguido de cerca por decenas de vecinos de Navalcarnero (28.000 habitantes).

Clooney, de 58 años, con chaqueta negra, camisa blanca y gafas de sol, lucía una tupida barba y reflejaba un aspecto envejecido, en opinión de algunas mujeres que reconocieron enseguida a la estrella de Hollywood.

Sin embargo, Larson (“Captain Marvel”), de 29 años, ataviada con pantalones burdeos y camisa blanca con manga de farol, parecía mucho más cómoda sobre el burro que el actor, mientras paseaban por calles empedradas.

El rodaje se realizó en el corazón turístico de la localidad madrileña, en la plaza de Segovia, porticada y de cuatro lados irregulares que antaño se empleo como plaza de toros.

