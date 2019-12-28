Cinco muertos tras estrellarse avioneta en el sur de EE.UU.

Por EFE sábado 28 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Cinco pasajeros fallecieron y uno logró sobrevivir tras estrellarse este sábado a primera hora la avioneta en la que viajaban cerca de Lafayette (Luisiana, EE.UU.), informaron las autoridades.


El superviviente se encuentra en situación crítica, precisó Alton Trahan, portavoz del Departamento de Bomberos de Lafayette en un comunicado.

Los pasajeros se dirigían a Atlanta (Georgia) para asistir a uno de los partidos finales de la liga universitaria de fútbol americano.

Entre los fallecidos figura Carley Ann McCord, de 30 años y conocida periodista deportiva de Luisiana.

Además, tres personas más que se encontraba cerca del lugar de la colisión también resultaron heridas, aunque de carácter leve.

“Estaba afuera justo antes del choque. Vi que la avioneta volaba bajo y echando un humo. Supe que algo iba mal. Entré dentro de mi casa, y todo lo que escuché fue una enorme explosión”, explicó Kevin Jackson, testigo de lo ocurrido, a la cadena local KLFY.

La pequeña avioneta con capacidad para ocho pasajeros acaba de despegar del aeropuerto regional de Lafayette, localidad de 130.000 habitantes y ubicada a 210 kilómetros al oeste de Nueva Orleans.

Las autoridades han abierto una investigación para precisar la causa del fatal accidente.

