Cientos de miles siguen evacuados por los fuertes incendios en California

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- Cientos de miles de personas siguen evacuadas en California (EE.UU.), entre ellos famosos de Hollywood, por los incendios que han quemado más de 30.000 hectáreas.

Las autoridades locales advirtieron este martes de que los más de 10.000 residentes de la exclusiva zona de Los Ángeles afectada por el bautizado como incendio Getty -donde se encuentran las viviendas de famosos como Arnold Schwarzenegger y la estrella de la NBA LeBron James- de momento no podrán regresar a sus casas.

En una rueda de prensa, el alcalde de Los Ángeles, Eric Garcetti, dijo que “pese a que el humo no se ve en las mismas cantidades que ayer, la orden de evacuaciones se mantiene”.

Entre los evacuados figuran la actriz Kristin Davis, conocida por su participación en la serie “Sex and the City”; los padres del propio Garcetti y la exesposa de Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver.

Las evacuaciones continúan por los fuertes vientos que se esperan para esta noche de hasta 112 kilómetros por hora y que podrían avivar el fuego.

Garcetti recomendó a los ciudadanos que hagan caso de las instrucciones de los bomberos y de otros profesionales que trabajan en la extinción del fuego y que se mantengan a salvo.

La emergencia para el norte de California es aún mayor, donde las autoridades informaron de que otro incendio, el fuego Kincade, ya ha consumido 30.519 hectáreas y ha destruido 123 estructuras, incluidas 53 casas.

Casi 156.000 personas permanecen fuera de sus domicilios en el condado de Sonoma.

Residentes de ciudades enteras como Geyserville, Windsor y Healdsburg llenaron los decenas de refugios instalados desde Petaluma hasta la urbe de San Francisco.

Esta mañana las ordenes de evacuación se extendieron al condado Lake, e incluyen la zona recreativa del Casino Twin Pine.

Los bomberos han logrado ganar terreno a las llamas y las han contenido en un 15%, aunque las autoridades se preparan para el regreso de fuertes vientos al área con velocidades que superan los 80 kilómetros por hora.

A los incendios se suman los apagones programados por las compañías de energía para evitar que cables derrumbados o equipos eléctricos puedan causar nuevos focos de fuego, que este martes afectarán al menos 1,8 millones de personas en el norte del estado.

Anuncios