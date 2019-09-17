Científicos alertan de que el cambio climático será más fuerte de lo previsto

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, París.- Un centenar de científicos, colaboradores del Centro Nacional de Investigación Científica (CNRS) francés, alertaron este martes de que el calentamiento global en el año 2100 será peor de lo que preveían estudios anteriores, con un aumento de la temperatura global de 6,5 a 7 grados centígrados para ese año.

El informe se basa en las simulaciones de varios escenarios socioeconómicos, desarrolladas por climatólogos, oceanógrafos, especialistas de la atmósfera y de cálculo, cuyas conclusiones contribuirán al sexto informe del Grupo Intergubernamental de Expertos en Cambio Climático (IPCC), anunciado para 2021.

Los resultados de las investigaciones del equipo francés apuntan a un empeoramiento de la situación con respecto al último informe, presentado en 2012, que preveía un aumento de la temperatura de 4,8 grados centígrados en 2100 en el peor escenario simulado.

Los científicos lo achacan a una reacción más fuerte sobre el clima del aumento de gases invernaderos de lo que mostraba el estudio anterior.

“Según el escenario más pesimista (crecimiento económico rápido alimentado por energías fósiles), el aumento de la temperatura media global alcanzaría los 6 o 7 grados centígrados en 2100, y superaría en más de un grado a las estimaciones precedentes”, establecen.

Tan solo uno de los escenarios socioeconómicos, el de un panorama de cooperación internacional que dé prioridad al desarrollo sostenible, lograría cumplir con los objetivos de que el calentamiento se limite a 2 grados para esa fecha.

Los modelos de simulación climática utilizados han sido aplicados en Europa y en el Océano Índico, donde los expertos han logrado representar de manera más realista fenómenos como olas de calor o ciclones.

Los datos se han obtenido también gracias a las mejoras técnicas, como una resolución espacial más precisa o el modelado de distintos sectores del sistema climático (el océano, la atmósfera, los glaciares, etc.).

Las simulaciones han permitido además estudiar con mayor fiabilidad las condiciones climáticas de Francia y Europa occidental en los últimos años, donde los científicos han constatado que las olas de calor son cada vez más frecuentes y que han aumentado de manera evidente en las últimas décadas.

Confirman además que, independientemente del escenario socioeconómico utilizado, las olas de calor continuarán en las décadas siguientes.

