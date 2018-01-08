Choque entre disidentes de las FARC y guerrilleros de ELN deja cuatro muertos

Por EFE lunes 8 de enero, 2018
Members of the "Omar Gomez" Western War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla line up in their camp on the banks of the San Juan River, Choco department, Colombia, on November 19, 2017. The ELN - the last active guerrilla force in Colombia since the government signed a peace deal with the larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) - is taking advantage of an October 1 to January 9 ceasefire signed with the Colombian government to engage in fitness and military training in case fighting breaks out again. / AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / TO GO WITH AFP STORY

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Un enfrentamiento entre disidentes de las FARC e integrantes del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) en el suroeste de Colombia deja al menos cuatro muertos y seis retenidos por los grupos ilegales, informaron este lunes fuentes oficiales.

El hecho se registró este lunes en la aldea Santa Rosa, del municipio de Policarpa, en el departamento de Nariño, en donde integrantes de ambos grupos armados se enfrentaron por el control de la zona.

La alcaldesa de Policarpa, Claudia Cabrera, dijo a periodistas que son “cuatro los muertos” y seis las personas que al parecer fueron retenidas, sin que por el momento se haya precisado por parte de cuál de los actores.

Hacia las 17.00 hora local (22.00 GMT) de hoy se llevará a cabo un Consejo de Seguridad en el que participarán las diferentes autoridades de la zona para determinar las acciones que se adelantarán para controlar la situación.

Nariño es uno de los departamentos de Colombia en donde hacen presencia las disidencias de las FARC que decidieron no acogerse a la firma del acuerdo de paz con el Gobierno nacional.