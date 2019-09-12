China pospone un año la aplicación de aranceles a 16 productos de EEUU

miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
Xi Jinping, presidente de China

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Pekín.- La Comisión Arancelaria del Consejo de Estado de China decidió posponer hasta el 16 de septiembre de 2020 la aplicación de aranceles a 16 productos estadounidenses, cuyos gravámenes estaba previsto entraran en vigor el próximo martes.

Entre los bienes afectados por la retirada del arancel de 25 % previsto para entrar en vigor el 17 de septiembre están el alimento para peces, varios tipos de lubricante y materias primas necesarias para la manufactura de medicamentos contra el cáncer, informó la Comisión Arancelaria en un comunicado emitido este miércoles.

La soja, la carne de cerdo y los automóviles son algunos de los productos para los que no se ha pospuesto la imposición de gravámenes.

“La Comisión Arancelaria del Consejo de Estado seguirá llevando a cabo la eliminación de bienes gravados procedentes de Estados Unidos y Canadá, y publicará a su debido tiempo la lista de las exclusiones”, apuntó el comunicado oficial.

Según el combativo rotativo estatal Global Times, “la exención de gravámenes sobre productos estadounidenses es una innovación en el sistema arancelario” chino, mientras que el estadounidense ya ha aplicado medidas similares a bienes chinos con anterioridad.

“La medida beneficiará a algunas empresas de China y EE. UU.”, aseguró el tabloide.

En opinión del miembro de la Cámara de Comercio de China para el Comercio Internacional Chen Huasheng, la medida servirá para reducir el impacto de la guerra comercial sobre las empresas del país asiático.

“Hemos escuchado opiniones del sector empresarial y esperan que esta exclusión (arancelaria) reduzca un potencial impacto negativo derivados de los gravámenes estadounidenses adicionales”, indicó Chen, citado por el diario oficial China Daily.

La apuesta china ha tenido una respuesta inmediata por parte de Washington, que anunció hoy que retrasará, del 1 al 15 de octubre, la subida del 25 al 30 % a importaciones chinas por valor de 250.000 millones de dólares como gesto hacia Pekín por el 70 aniversario de la fundación de la República Popular.

“Debido al hecho de que la República Popular China celebrará su 70 aniversario el 1 de octubre, hemos acordado, como un gesto de buena voluntad, retrasar la subida de aranceles a bienes por valor de 250.000 millones (del 25 al 30 %), del 1 al 15 de octubre”, anunció el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, a través de su perfil de la red social Twitter.

Trump dijo que fue el viceprimer ministro y líder negociador de China, Liu He, quien le pidió que retrasara la aplicación por el aniversario.

Para el 15 de octubre, Estados Unidos y China habrán mantenido ya su decimotercera ronda de negociaciones económicas y comerciales, programada para principios de mes.

El pasado 1 de septiembre tuvo lugar el último episodio de la guerra comercial que enfrenta a Washington y Pekín con la entrada en vigor de la subida del 10 al 15 % sobre importaciones chinas por valor de 112.000 millones de dólares.

Está previsto que el próximo 15 de diciembre se aplique esa misma subida al resto de importaciones grabadas al 10 %, hasta alcanzar los 300.000 millones de dólares al 15 %.

Con este conflicto, Trump se ha fijado la meta de equilibrar el intercambio comercial entre los dos países, ampliamente favorable a China, pero hasta ahora y pese a la imposición de aranceles, ha tenido poco o nulo resultado.

En sus últimas previsiones de crecimiento global, divulgadas en julio, el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) rebajó sus proyecciones de expansión global al 3,2% este año, una décima menos que en abril lastradas por las dudas sobre la posible solución de esta disputa.

