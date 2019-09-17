China confirma que enviará esta semana delegación a EEUU para conversaciones

Por EFE lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Shanghái (China).- El Gobierno chino confirmó esta madrugada que este miércoles una delegación de funcionarios chinos participará en Estados Unidos en una serie de conversaciones comerciales para preparar el encuentro de alto nivel que ambos países mantendrán en octubre.

La agencia estatal de noticias Xinhua publicó esta madrugada un breve comunicado en el que confirma que, por invitación de Estados Unidos, Liao Min, subdirector de la Oficina de la Comisión Central de Asuntos Financieros y Económicos y viceministro de Finanzas, liderará la delegación que visitará Estados Unidos el miércoles.

“La visita allanará el camino para la decimotercera ronda China-EEUU de consultas económicas y comerciales de alto nivel en octubre en Washington”, apunta el texto.

Después de semanas en las que se produjo una intensificación del conflicto, las dos potencias están ahora en pleno relajamiento de tensiones mostrando intenciones de ceder para llegar a un acuerdo que ponga fin a la guerra comercial.

Así, China anunció la semana pasada que excluirá algunos productos de los aranceles adicionales a productos estadounidenses, una decisión que hizo a Donald Trump retrasar el aumento planificado de los aranceles del 25 % al 30 % de productos chinos por valor de 250.000 millones de dólares.

Ante esto, el Gobierno de Xi Jinping amplió la lista de productos incluidos en la exención a productos agrícolas sensibles como la soja y la carne de cerdo.

