Chilenos en bicicleta se manifiestan ante la vivienda del presidente Piñera

Por EFE domingo 3 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- Un nutrido grupo de chilenos llegaron este domingo en bicicleta hasta el domicilio del presidente del país, Sebastián Piñera, para pedir su renuncia, en el marco del estallido social contra la desigualdad que vive el país desde el pasado 18 de octubre.

Los manifestantes, que se cuentan por miles, según la cifra que uno de ellos publicó por Twitter, recorrieron varios puntos de la capital chilena, incluida la Plaza Italia, epicentro de las protestas, antes de enfilar la avenida Apoquindo hasta llegar al domicilio de Piñera, en el barrio de Las Condes.

“¡Pedalear, pedalear, otra forma de gritar!”, escribía en Twitter uno de los manifestantes, que mostraron pancartas con el lema “Piñera renuncia” una vez llegaron al lugar.

Las fuerzas policiales, ante esta sorpresiva manifestación, reforzaron el lugar con más agentes, si bien la manifestación fue pacífica y transcurrió sin incidentes.

Chile vive un estallido social sin precedentes con masivas manifestaciones en las calles, así como focos de violencia y disturbios que inicialmente fueron reprimidos por el Ejército y las fuerzas del orden y que hasta la fecha se han cobrado la vida de al menos 20 personas.

Los chilenos protestan por la desigualdad del país y piden un sistema de pensiones más justo y mejores modelos de salud y educación, entre otras cosas, y cada vez reclaman con más fuerza la apertura de un proceso para dotar al país de una nueva Constitución.

De momento, Piñera anunció un paquete de medidas sociales y aseguró no estar cerrado a ninguna reforma estructural, incluida la de la Constitución.

