Chile investigará las denuncias a militares por abusos sexuales en Haití

Por 83 votos a favor, tres en contra y 30 abstenciones, la Cámara Baja dio luz verde a “fiscalizar” los actos del Gobierno que estarían “relacionados con los presuntos casos de violaciones de derechos humanos, violaciones y abusos sexuales llevadas a cabo por agentes del Estado, funcionarios o efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas”.

Una reciente investigación publicada en el portal académico The Conversation, que fue replicada por medios como The Washington Post o The New York Times, denunció un fenómeno generalizado de violaciones a mujeres y niñas haitianas cometidos por cascos azules de la Misión de Estabilización de la ONU en Haití (Minustah) entre 2004 y 2017, un 20 % de las cuales fueron supuestamente cometidas por soldados chilenos.

Según el informe, los soldados abusaron de mujeres a cambio de dinero y comida y dejaron embarazadas y abandonaron a al menos 265 niños en Haití.

Los militares chilenos serían los terceros que más violaciones cometieron, después de los brasileños y uruguayos, y Cap-Haitien, el lugar donde estuvieron las tropas de Chile, alberga al 8,7 % de los niños hijos de soldados de la Minustah.

Ahora, la comisión de la Cámara de Diputados de Chile tendrá el cometido de indagar sobre los protocolos en materia de denuncias por abusos sexuales, violaciones, comisiones de otros delitos, y en particular sobre abusos de poder en contra de la población civil de los países receptores de las misiones de paz, tanto internacional como nacional.

También ahondará en las posibles sanciones y sus procedimientos en los casos que se consideren probados estos delitos por parte de agentes chilenos.

En la misma línea, el documento aprobado hoy subraya la necesidad de investigar “la responsabilidad de los altos mandos” de las fuerzas del Estado por los presuntos abusos cometidos por sus funcionarios en el extranjero, así como las acciones que tomaron a raíz de los hechos.

La comisión dispondrá de un plazo de 45 días para entregar su informe a la Sala de la Cámara de Diputados.

El escándalo de los militares chilenos en Haití se destapó en medio de la crisis social más grande que vive Chile desde la vuelta a la democracia en 1990, y que ha puesto a las fuerzas de seguridad del estado bajo el foco de numerosas organizaciones internacionales como la Corte interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH), o asociaciones como Human Rights Watch y Amnistía Internacional (AI).