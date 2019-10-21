Chile enfrenta una escalada de violencia “organizada”, según el Gobierno

domingo 20 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El ministro chileno del Interior, Andrés Chadwick, aseguró este domingo que el país enfrenta una escalada de violencia “organizada” para dañar la convivencia en unos disturbios que hasta el momento han dejado al menos siete muertos y más de 150 detenidos.

“No nos engañemos, estamos enfrentando una verdadera escalada, que sin duda es organizada, para causar un grave daño a nuestro país y la vida de cada ciudadano”, dijo Chadwick en una comparecencia ante los medios de comunicación.

El ministro chileno afirmó que 10.500 militares y agentes de Policía se han desplegado a lo largo del país para tratar de resguardar el orden público e indicó que si es necesario se reforzará ese contingente.

“Este Gobierno va a ejercer toda la autoridad que la ley le confiere para combatir a los delincuentes, los violentistas y quienes desarrollan estos actos vandálicos”, manifestó.

Chadwick recordó que el Ejecutivo extendió el estado de emergencia, que cede el control del orden público a las Fuerzas Armadas, a todos los municipios de la región Metropolitana, y a las ciudades de Antofagasta (norte) y Valdivia (sur).

Además se están tramitando los decretos para declarar el estado de emergencia en toda la región de Valparaíso y en las ciudades de Talca, Chillán, Temuco y Punta Arenas, todas en la zona centro y sur de Chile.

El ministro del Interior hizo un balance de este domingo y aseguró que se registraron más de 70 “eventos graves de violencia”, entre los que se contabilizan más de 40 saqueos a supermercados, comercios y otros establecimientos.

Chadwick cifró en siete el número de fallecidos este domingo, aunque podrían ser más dado que durante las primeras horas de la madrugada se confirmaron tres muertos y unas horas más tarde los bomberos reportaron cinco víctimas fatales en un incendio en el barrio santiaguino de Renca.

Además se han producido 152 detenciones, agregó el ministro, quien hizo un llamado a la unidad a todos los sectores de la sociedad chilena para superar la convulsión actual.

Las protestas por el alza del precio del billete del metro de Santiago de comienzos de esta semana derivaron los últimos dos días en una oleada de violencia y vandalismo en diferentes partes de Chile.

La magnitud de los disturbios llevó a las autoridades a decretar el toque de queda nocturno en la Región Metropolitana, la de Valparaíso, la provincia de Concepción, y en las ciudades de La Serena, Coquimbo y Valdivia.