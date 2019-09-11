Chile advierte que no apoyará ninguna acción armada del TIAR contra Venezuela

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
Teodoro Ribera, canciller de Chile

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El canciller de Chile, Teodoro Ribera, advirtió este miércoles que el Gobierno chileno no apoyará ninguna acción armada contra Venezuela que pueda derivarse de las decisiones que se adopten tras la activación del Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca (TIAR).

“Desde ya expresamos, como lo hicimos hoy en la OEA (Organización de Estados Americanos), que no impulsaremos ni apoyaremos la adopción de ninguna medida que implique el empleo de la fuerza armada o agrave la severa crisis que vive el pueblo venezolano”, dijo el canciller en una rueda de prensa.

El líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó consiguió este miércoles que doce países, entre ellos Chile, dieran un primer paso en la activación del TIAR, una especie de OTAN americana que podría abrir la puerta a una intervención militar en Venezuela.

El titular de la cartera de Exteriores de Chile destacó en sus declaraciones que desde el primer momento Chile, junto a Perú, apoyó una propuesta de Costa Rica que precisaba que el órgano de consulta fuera citado para discutir fórmulas pacíficas.

“(Que) fuera citado con el objeto de discutir fórmulas que contribuyeran a la restauración pacífica de la democracia en Venezuela, excluyendo por tanto aquellas que impliquen el empleo de las fuerzas armadas, lo que finalmente no fue aprobado”, señaló.

En ese sentido, Ribera apuntó que en una segunda resolución apoyada por otros 12 países, Chile votó a favor.

“Con este apoyo Chile ratifica su permanente compromiso con el restablecimiento de la democracia y las libertades fundamentales en Venezuela. Esta causa exige el término de la dictadura encabezada por Nicolás Maduro, que continúa vulnerando principios básicos de un Estado de derecho y además violando los derechos fundamentales”, añadió.

El llamado de Guaidó para la activación del TIAR fue apoyado, además de por Chile, por Argentina, Brasil, Colombia, El Salvador, EE.UU., Guatemala, Haití, Honduras, Paraguay, República Dominicana y Venezuela, esta última representada por los delegados del líder del Parlamento.

La decisión se tomó en la OEA, que ejerce como testigo del TIAR, también conocido como “Tratado de Río” y firmado en 1947, y sirvió para convocar a los cancilleres de los países firmantes para la segunda quincena de septiembre para que decidan las medidas a tomar en el marco de la Asamblea General de la ONU en Nueva York.

Desde su entrada en vigor, el tratado ha sido invocado en una veintena de ocasiones, aunque dos son las más recordadas: en 1982, Argentina apeló a él frente al Reino Unido en la Guerra de las Malvinas; y en 2001, EE.UU. recurrió a ese instrumento tras los ataques del 11 de septiembre, de los que hoy se cumplen 18 años.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar