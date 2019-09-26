Chicho Sibilio será homenajeado en el primer partido de la Liga Endesa

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019
Chicho Sibilio

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Vitoria (España).- El jugador dominicano Chicho Sibilio, fallecido este verano, será homenajeado en el encuentro que disputarán este viernes el Kirolbet Baskonia y el Estudiantes en la primera jornada de la Liga Endesa, máxima categoría del baloncesto español.


El pabellón azulgrana guardará un minuto de silencio antes del inicio de la competición oficial en recuerdo al jugador que vistió la camiseta del Baskonia entre los años 1989 y 1993.

Antes del comienzo del primer partido de la temporada en el Buesa Arena, se proyectará un vídeo en recuerdo del jugador baskonista y acto seguido se guardará un minuto de silencio en su memoria.

Chicho Sibilio terminó en Vitoria su carrera profesional y logró el hito de convertirse en el primer jugador en alcanzar la cifra de 650 triples en la Liga española y anotar 6.000 puntos.

Sibilio se formó en la cantera del Barcelona y debutó con el primer equipo en la temporada 1976-77.

Con la camiseta del club barcelonés, el alero dominicano ganó cinco ligas, ocho Copas del Rey, dos Recopas de Europa, una Copa Korac, una Copa Mundial de Clubes y una Copa Príncipe de Asturias.

Tras nacionalizarse español, también jugó con la selección española, con la que debutó en 1980 y se retiró en 1987.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar