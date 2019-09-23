“Chernobyl” se lleva el Emmy a mejor serie limitada

Por EFE domingo 22 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La miniserie “Chernobyl” se llevó el premio Emmy a la mejor serie limitada en la 71 edición de los premios de la Academia de la Televisión que se celebran hoy en Los Ángeles.

La ficción de HBO partía como una de las grandes favoritas de la noche, con 19 nominaciones, tan sólo por detrás de la comedia “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, con 20 nominaciones, y “Game of Thrones”, la gran protagonista de la jornada con 32 candidaturas.

“‘Chernobyl’ ha enseñado a la gente el valor de la verdad y el peligro de la mentira”, aseguró su creador Craig Mazin, tras recoger el premio sobre el escenario del Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.

La producción alcanzó un notable éxito de audiencia este año al tratar en 5 episodios la crisis nuclear de la central de Chernóbil en la República Socialista Soviética de Ucrania durante 1986.

“Los creadores podemos hacer historias que sean reconocidas toda la vida”, consideró Mazin sobre su serie, que volvió a sacar a la luz uno de los errores de seguridad más devastadores de la historia, cuya gestión de la crisis tardía dejó millones de afectados con enfermedades crónicas.

Mazin se subió al escenario por segunda vez tras recoger el premio al mejor guión de una serie limitada.

Además, el director de “Chernobyl”, Johan Renck, también se llevó la estatuilla a mejor director en la misma categoría.

De esta forma, la ficción de HBO triunfó en esta sección, dedicada a los productos televisivos de poca duración o que tan sólo cuentan con una temporada.

Por el momento, “Chernobyl” domina la ceremonia de los Emmys junto con la comedia “Fleabag”, a la espera de conocer los premios que “Game of Thrones” se llevará.

“Game of Thrones”, que se despidió en mayo convertida en un fenómeno histórico de la televisión, es el nombre en mayúsculas de estos Emmy, ya que parte como favorita para la gala con 32 nominaciones (récord absoluto para una serie en una sola edición).

La serie, que al igual que “Chernobyl” es de HBO, llegó lanzada a la ceremonia de hoy tras haberse llevado 10 premios el pasado fin de semana en las galas previas dedicadas a los apartados técnicos de la televisión

