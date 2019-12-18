Charlize Theron detalla la noche en la que su madre mató a su padre

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Charlize Theron recordó en una entrevista los detalles de la noche de junio de 1991 en la que su madre, víctima de malos tratos, tuvo que disparar al padre de la actriz en defensa propia en un incidente que resultó en su muerte.


“Mi padre estaba tan borracho que no debería siquiera haber tenido fuerzas para caminar cuando entró en la casa con una pistola”, rememoró Theron en una conversación con la radio pública estadounidense NPR, publicada este lunes.

“Mi madre y yo estábamos en mi habitación inclinándonos sobre la puerta desde dentro para que no pudiera entrar. Él dio un paso atrás y disparó a través de la puerta tres veces”, agregó la ganadora de un Óscar, que aclaró que ninguno de los proyectiles las impactaron, “lo cual fue simplemente un milagro”.

Para salvar a Theron, que entonces tenía 15 años, su madre, Gerda, “en defensa propia, acabó con la amenaza”, explicó la protagonista de “Monster”, que señaló no estar “avergonzada” de hablar de ello.

“Este tipo de violencia familiar, que sucede dentro de la propia familia, es algo que comparto con mucha gente”, subrayó Theron, que opinó que “cuanto más se hable de estas cosas más nos damos cuenta de que no estamos solos”.

Describió a su padre asimismo como un hombre “muy enfermo” que había sido un “alcohólico durante toda mi vida”: “Solo le conocí de una manera, como un alcohólico”, afirmó.

La sudafricana confesó que era el carácter impredecible de vivir con un adicto lo que se le ha quedado “grabado” para el resto de su vida, “más que simplemente este evento que sucedió una noche”.

“Creo que nuestra familia era increíblemente insana, y todo ello creo que nos ha dejado cicatrices”, dijo la actriz.

“Por supuesto, ojalá no hubiera pasado lo que pasó esa noche nunca. Desafortunadamente es lo que pasa cuando no se va hasta la raíz de los problemas”, zanjó.

