Cerca de 20.000 personas sin energía en Bermudas por paso cercano del ciclón Humberto

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- La compañía suministradora de electricidad de Bermudas, Belco, informó este miércoles que entre 16.000 y 20.000 de sus clientes están sin electricidad por el paso del huracán Humberto, de categoría 3 en la escala Saffir-Simpson, a 160 kilómetros por hora al oestenoroeste de ese territorio insular británico.

La empresa advirtió en un comunicado que no avisen de la caída de la electricidad y que los clientes solo lo hagan en caso de una urgencia.

El ministro de Seguridad Nacional de Bermudas, Wayne Caines, ha recalcado que no se salga a la calle después de que se reportara que había ciudadanos en las calles e incluso en algunas playas.

Insistió en que se mantenga la calma y se tomen todas las medidas necesarias para sobrellevar el paso del ciclón.

El gobernador de Bermudas, John Rankin, dijo a primera hora que los hombres y mujeres que sirven como soldados en ese regimiento están bien entrenados y listos para cumplir con su deber para contribuir en las tareas de ayuda que se llevarán a cabo tras el paso del huracán Humberto.

Oficinas gubernamentales y escuelas cerraron al mediodía, mientras que hay un aviso para que nadie esté en las calles después de las 17.00 hora local (20.00 GMT).

Los muelles de Hamilton están ya cerrados y la transmisión radial de emergencia se activará a las 18.00 horas (21.00 GMT).

Los vuelos nocturnos que iban a llegar al Aeropuerto de Hamilton procedentes de Londres, Miami y dos de Nueva York fueron cancelados.

Con vientos máximos sostenidos de 193 kilómetros por hora, el huracán Humberto golpea cerca de este territorio insular británico donde las autoridades han alertado a la ciudadanía a que permanezcan en el interior de sus viviendas y han llevado a un centenar de residentes a un albergue.

El ojo de Humberto deberá pasar “justo al noroeste y al norte de las Bermudas esta noche” y se espera que a partir de la tarde del jueves empiece a debilitarse, de acuerdo al boletín de las 17.00 horas del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (CNH) con sede en Miami (Florida).

El ciclón producirá entre este miércoles y el jueves hasta unos 15 centímetros de acumulaciones de agua producto de las fuertes lluvias y un fuerte oleaje que podrían ocasionar inundaciones en zonas costeras.

Bermudas es un territorio británico de ultramar miembro de la Comunidad del Caribe (Caricom) situado en el Atlántico frente a la costa este de Estados Unidos y a unos 1.700 kilómetros de la ciudad de Miami.

A pesar de tratarse de un archipiélago de 150 islas solo en seis reside un número considerable de personas, con Bermuda, con 60.000 habitantes, como principal referencia.

