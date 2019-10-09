Cerca de 100 ciudades se comprometen a actuar para que el aumento de la temperatura global no supere los 1,5 grados

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, COPENHAGUE.- Cerca de cien de las principales ciudades del mundo se comprometieron este miércoles a actuar para que el aumento de la temperatura global a finales de siglo no supere los 1,5 grados, subrayando su apoyo a un nuevo pacto verde global que reconoce que la situación es urgente.

París, Nueva York, Londres o Madrid, pertenecientes al igual que el resto del grupo de ciudades contra la crisis climática C40, lanzaron su promesa en Copenhague, donde alcaldes de las 94 urbes de esa red celebran una cumbre desde hoy y hasta el sábado en busca de soluciones comunes.

“Como alcaldes, nuestra primera responsabilidad es proteger la vida de nuestros ciudadanos, y la crisis climática supone el mayor riesgo para la salud y la prosperidad”, dijo en conferencia de prensa el anfitrión y representante de la capital danesa, Frank Jensen.

El acuerdo aspira a reducir las emisiones en los sectores más contaminantes: el transporte, la industria, la construcción y el tratamiento de los residuos.

Este martes, el C40 había anunciado que, tras alcanzar el pico marcado para poder limitar la subida de la temperatura global a esos 1,5 grados, treinta de sus ciudades han bajado ya sus emisiones una media de un 22 %, un porcentaje que en Copenhague llega al 62 %.

El pacto defendido hoy recalca la intención de que la lucha contra el calentamiento esté en el centro de sus decisiones, y de que en aquellos dependientes de industrias con alto contenido de carbono haya una transición “justa”.

Su llamamiento alerta de que evitar las peores consecuencias de la emergencia climática implica reducir a la mitad las emisiones para el año 2030, sustituyendo por ejemplo los coches que utilizan combustibles fósiles por otros movidos con energías limpias.

Las ciudades invitaron a líderes políticos, inversores o miembros de la sociedad civil a sumarse a su lucha, y recalcaron que colaborarán de cerca con los más jóvenes “para ayudarles a dar forma el futuro sostenible que quieren”.

“Todos sabemos que los más vulnerables son quienes más están sufriendo el calentamiento. El nuevo pacto verde global debe ser un proyecto colectivo”, concluyó la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo, relevada a partir de hoy en la presidencia del C40 por su homólogo de Los Ángeles, Eric Garcetti.

Anuncios