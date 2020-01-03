Centros del SNS informan asistieron más de 13 mil personas durante feriado Año Nuevo

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 3 de enero, 2020
Chanel Rosa Chupany, director del Servicio Nacional de Salud (SNS)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Servicio Nacional de Salud (SNS) informó que los establecimientos que integran la Red Pública de Servicios de Salud ofrecieron un total de 13,296 asistencias médicas desde el lunes 30 de diciembre al miércoles 01 de enero.

El titular del SNS, Chanel Rosa Chupany, detalló que del total de casos atendidos en las salas de emergencias durante el feriado de Año Nuevo, 728 correspondieron a accidentes de tránsito, 297 intoxicaciones alcohólica y 151 alimentaria.

Rosa Chupany indicó que los hospitales que recibieron la mayor demanda de usuarios fueron el Francisco E. Moscoso Puello, Materno Infantil San Lorenzo de Los Mina y Darío Contreras.

Durante la primera fase del operativo “Pacto Por la vida, Navidad Segura 2019”, del 23 al 25 de diciembre, se ofrecieron 10,918 asistencias médicas.

Intoxicación alcohólica en menores

La Encargada de Urgencias y Emergencias del Servicio Nacional de Salud, Mariam Montes De Oca, informó que durante la segunda fase del operativo se registraron 32 casos de intoxicación alcohólica en menores de edad entre 03 y 17 años.

De su lado, el director del SNS aseguró que el informe con el contacto de los padres o tutores será remitido a la Dirección de Niños, Niñas y Adolescentes de la Procuraduría General de la República.

Acciones que salvan vidas

El SNS fue una de las 22 instituciones que conforman el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE) que trabajaron en conjunto en el operativo “Pacto Por la vida, Navidad Segura 2019”, para garantizar la salud y el bienestar de cada ciudadano durante estas fiestas.

Chanel Rosa Chupany felicitó y agradeció a todos los colaboradores de los Servicios Regionales de Salud y hospitales de la Red Pública que trabajaron con dedicación en procura de ofrecer atención oportuna a los ciudadanos que resultaron afectados durante las fiestas.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar