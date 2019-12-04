Centroamérica registra más de 2.200 feminicidios entre 2018 y agosto de 2019

Por EFE martes 3 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Salvador.- La región de Centroamérica registró entre enero de 2018 y agosto de 2019 más de 2.200 feminicidios, de acuerdo con un informe presentado este martes en El Salvador por organizaciones humanitarias.

Según datos y registros de las organizaciones centroamericanas, en 2018 se cometieron 1.590 feminicidios, mientras que de enero a agosto de 2019 se reportan 628 crímenes de odio contra las mujeres.

Estas cifras se desprenden del Informe sobre Derechos Humanos y Conflictividad en Centroamérica 2018-2019, que fue presentado este día en San Salvador y el cual fue elaborado por el Equipo Regional de Monitoreo y Análisis de Derechos Humanos en Centroamérica, que aglutina a al menos siete entidades no gubernamentales.

Este equipo regional advirtió, a través de un comunicado difundido junto al informe, que esta región de América se ubica entre las más violentas del mundo y señaló que esta zona tiene una tasa promedio de 23,7 homicidios por cada 100.000 mil habitantes, “lo cual la convierte en una de las más violentas en el mundo”.

Por otra parte, apuntó que los gobiernos de la región han implementado medidas de seguridad “centradas en salvaguardar a las instituciones públicas, los intereses de los gobernantes de turno, así como el poder económico y no en preservar la seguridad y los derechos humanos de la población”.

“En la región miles de personas han muerto como resultado de las acciones violentas”, principalmente en El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras y Nicaragua a consecuencia de “la presencia del crimen organizado” y “fuerzas de choque paraestatales”, sostuvo el grupo de organizaciones.

Por otra parte, el informe indica que “los estados no han generado las condiciones necesarias para gozar de una vida digna y que “han implementado políticas públicas asistencialistas que sólo agravan la brecha de desigualdad”.

También apunta que “la criminalización es uno de los métodos represivos más utilizados por los gobiernos para obstaculizar la labor de las personas defensoras de derechos humanos, al imputarles delitos”.

También advirtió que se registra un “retroceso en la clasificación mundial de libertad de prensa, debido a serias agresiones y amenazas en contra de periodistas y medios independientes”.

Esta situación, a juicio de los activistas de derechos humanos, “muestra la limitación a la libertad de expresión y el acceso a la información, que es bloqueada por políticas nefastas y persecución estatal”.

Por lo anterior, las organizaciones sociales llamaron a los gobernantes “a cumplir con su responsabilidad de garantizar las condiciones necesarias para la plena vigencia de los derechos humanos” en Centroamérica.

