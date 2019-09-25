CDEEE anuncia medidas para paliar déficit energético por falta de combustible

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Corporación Dominicana de Empresas Eléctricas Estatales (CDEEE) anunció este miércoles que está tomando medidas, en coordinación con las empresas del sector para garantizar el suministro de electricidad frente a los atrasos en la llegada de barcos de fuel oil al país.

La entidad informó a este respecto en un comunicado emitido a raíz de la información ofrecida por la Refinería Dominicana de Petróleo (Refidomsa) sobre la demora en la llegada de combustible para generación eléctrica por parte de las distribuidoras Edenorte, Edesur y EdeEste (EDE).

La unidad número 1 de la Central Termoeléctrica Punta Catalina (CTPC) está operando a plena capacidad con un aporte de 370 megavatios, que ha servido de paliativo al déficit de generación.

También se están aprovechando las lluvias de los últimos días para aumentar la capacidad de generación de las hidroeléctricas que, a día de hoy están aportando 240 megavatios.

Asimismo, las empresas generadoras que utilizan fuel oil no se han apagado por completo, sino que operan de manera limitada, como son los casos de Metaldom, que aporta 10 de sus 40 megavatios; Palamara, que está aportando 50 de sus 100 Megavatios, o La Vega, con un aporte de 55 de sus 90 megavatios.

La Compañía Eléctrica de Puerto Plata (CEPP) está aportando 40 de sus 55 megavatios, mientras que Laesa produce 85 de sus 110 megavatios; Bersal solo dispone 5 megavatios de un total de 25 y San Felipe ha entrado al sistema con 95 de sus 180 megavatios.

Sin embargo, la situación de déficit persiste, debido a que, además de la limitación de combustible, la generadora AES Andrés bajó su producción de 300 a 50 megavatios a causa de las pruebas que se realizan en su turbina de vapor para el ciclo combinado aunque, según la nota, está previsto que entre con 300 megavatios completos en la tarde de este miércoles o la madrugada del jueves.

La Compañía Eléctrica San Pedro de Macorís (CESPM) también sacó del sistema dos de sus tres unidades de 100 megavatios cada una, lo que indica que, de sus 300 megavatios, solo está aportando 100, aunque se espera que entre nuevamente al Sistema Eléctrico Nacional Interconectado (SENI) este jueves.

La CDEEE se coordina con las EDE para que la programación de interrupciones afecte lo menos posible a la población, y espera que en los próximos días la situación mejore con la llegada del fuel oil de generación antes de que finalice este mes, como informó Refidomsa, y la entrada de CESPM y AES Andrés.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar