Cate Blanchett y Acnur piden al mundo que no olvide el drama de los apátridas

Por EFE lunes 7 de octubre, 2019
Cate Blanchett

EL NUEVO DIARIO, GINEBRA.- La Agencia de la ONU para los Refugiados (Acnur) y la actriz Cate Blanchett recordaron hoy lunes en Ginebra que millones de personas en el mundo sufren graves carencias por su condición de apátridas, y que está en manos de muchos Estados resolver un problema que Naciones Unidas quiere erradicar en 2024.

Acnur lanzó en 2014 una campaña de 10 años para que nadie quede sin ciudadanía en el planeta, y cuando esta se encuentra en su ecuador los progresos han sido escasos, cuando no se ha empeorado la situación de personas sin Estado como los rohinyá en el sur de Asia o los hijos de refugiados y desplazados sirios o venezolanos.

La condición de apátrida “tiene un impacto devastador en las vidas de millones de personas, que sufren marginación desde que nacen hasta que mueren”, afirmó hoy Blanchett, quien en calidad de embajadora de buena voluntad de la ONU ha visitado comunidades de refugiados y desplazados en Bangladesh o Líbano.

“Es difícil imaginar el grado de invisibilidad y desesperación que sufre una gente a la que se le niegan no sólo la educación o la sanidad, sino también cosas como conseguir un permiso de conducir, abrir una cuenta en el banco o hasta tener un certificado de defunción”, añadió la actriz australiana, ganadora de dos Oscar.

Acnur considera que en el mundo hay al menos cuatro millones de apátridas, aunque la falta de registros o documentos de identificación dificulta saber el número exacto y otros lo sitúan por encima de los diez millones.

Blanchett recordó además que este drama se transmite de padres a hijos, ya que los nacidos de apátridas tienen igualmente denegado el derecho de pertenencia a un Estado.

En el acto de concienciación en Ginebra también participó la asesora especial de Acnur para los apátridas, Carol Batchelor, quien recalcó que pese a las dificultades en el último lustro se han logrado avances y en este sentido Kirguizistán ha sido el primer país del mundo en dar nacionalidad a todos sus apátridas

Responsables de Naciones Unidas consideran que otros países vecinos en Asia Central, como Turkmenistán, Tayikistán o Kazajistán, también podrían lograr este objetivo antes de la “fecha límite” de 2024 fijada por Acnur en su campaña #Ibelong (“pertenezco”).

Medidas como la dictada por el Gobierno colombiano para dar nacionalidad a los hijos de migrantes venezolanos, unos niños que han estado en un limbo legal durante años, van por el mismo buen camino.

En el otro lado de la balanza, preocupan situaciones como las del estado indio de Assam, en el remoto noreste de ese país, donde 1,9 millones de personas han quedado fuera de las recientes campañas de registro a los ciudadanos de la zona.

Podrían por tanto pasar a ser apátridas, como le ocurre a comunidades numerosas en países como Tailandia, Nepal o Costa de Marfil, especialmente en zonas de difícil acceso.

“Es un problema relativamente fácil de resolver”, aseguró hoy Batchelor, quien subrayó que en ocasiones es cuestión de llevar equipamientos tales como ordenadores a zonas donde viven estos apátridas para efectuar su registro, o dejar de considerar la retirada de nacionalidad como un castigo a determinados delitos.

“Quitar la nacionalidad no elimina el crimen, y los hijos de estas personas son inocentes que no pueden ser culpados”, aseguró la asesora de Acnur.

Para concienciar sobre la situación de los apátridas, la agencia de Naciones Unidas concede hoy por primera vez su máximo galardón anual, el Premio Nansen, a un personaje que ha ayudado a este tipo de comunidades a obtener certificados de nacionalidad, el abogado de Kirguizistán Azizbek Ashurov.

