Casi un millón de usuarios sin electricidad en California para evitar fuegos

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LOS ÁNGELES.- Las compañías eléctricas de California cortaron desde la madrugada de este martes y por primera vez en su historia el servicio a casi un millón de clientes, debido al riesgo de incendios forestales por los fuertes vientos que azotan esta semana el Estado Dorado.

La medida sin precedentes se tomó tras avisos del Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (NWS) sobre fuertes vientos que golpearán a todo el estado desde este miércoles y hasta el fin de semana, ráfagas que históricamente han desatado incendios tras derrumbar equipos eléctricos en zonas secas.

Se pronostica que algunas de entre 35 y 45 millas por hora (56-72 km/h) afecten una vasta franja del estado, desde el área de la Bahía de San Francisco hasta el Valle Central agrícola, y especialmente en las estribaciones de Sierra Nevada.

En este último lugar, las líneas eléctricas derrumbadas desataron un fuego en 2018 que mató a 86 personas y prácticamente incineró la ciudad de Paradise.

La medida afecta desde la madrugada de hoy a unos 523.000 usuarios de las regiones del norte y centro de California, donde la compañía Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) comenzó a realizar cortes escalonados que afectan a por lo menos 34 condados, en la primera fase de su plan.

Otras 234.000 viviendas y negocios del área de la Bahía de San Francisco y las zonas aledañas se verán también afectados con los recortes que se pueden extender hasta el viernes.

El Departamento de Transportes de California (Caltrans) anunció el cierre de varios túneles alrededor de San Francisco que requieren energía para controlar el flujo de tráfico.

Sumado a esto, PG&E dijo en un comunicado que no descarta la posibilidad de recortar el servicio a casi 50.000 clientes más en el norte de California.

La situación en el sur del estado no es muy diferente. La compañía Edison, que surte la mayor parte de la electricidad del gran área metropolitana de Los Ángeles, anunció que más de 100.000 residentes se podrían enfrentar a los apagones por el arribo este jueves de los denominados “Vientos de Santa Ana”.

NWS alertó en un comunicado que para algunas regiones de California “se esperan condiciones climáticas críticas”.

“Si se produce un incendio, las condiciones pueden ser favorables para el comportamiento extremo del fuego, lo que amenazaría la vida y la propiedad”, advirtió el comunicado.

El gobernador del estado, Gavin Newsom, dijo durante un evento en Oakland que aunque los apagones “son un gran inconveniente que nadie quiere experimentar, esto es un problema de seguridad pública”.

“La realidad es que queremos proteger a las personas. Esto es lo que PG&E cree que es lo mejor para sus clientes y, en última instancia, para esta región y el estado “, expuso el gobernador.

En ese sentido, el jefe del Departamento Forestal y de Protección contra Incendios de California (CalFire), Thom Porter, explicó que durante el periodo de octubre a diciembre han ocurrido los incendios más destructivos en el estado y se necesita que el público permanezca atento.

Los recortes de energía llegan en el segundo aniversario de los incendios en los que murieron 42 personas y fueron arrasados más de 245.000 acres en el norte del Estado Dorado, en más de 20 grandes fuegos alentados por los fuertes vientos.

En octubre del 2017, las zonas vinícolas de Napa y Sonoma, al norte de California, experimentaron los llamados “Vientos del Diablo”, con ráfagas de hasta 70 millas por hora (104 km/h) que avivaron las llamas durante todo el mes.

