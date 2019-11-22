Casi 27.000 cubanos padecen VIH en lo que va de 2019

Por EFE jueves 21 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- Cuba ha registrado 26.952 personas infectadas con el virus del VIH/SIDA hasta el cierre de noviembre de este año, según datos divulgados este jueves por el Centro Nacional de Promoción y Educación para la Salud (CNPES) de la isla.

Entre los diagnosticados, los más afectados son las mujeres transexuales, con un 19,7 %, los hombres que tienen sexo con otros hombres (HSH) -5,6 %- y personas que ejercen la prostitución, que son el 2,8 %.

Las provincias cubanas que muestran mayor incidencia del contagio son La Habana -la capital-, la central Cienfuegos y las orientales Las Tunas y Guantánamo, precisó el subdirector del CNPS, Otto Peláez, citado por la estatal Agencia Cubana de Noticias.

Las autoridades de Salud Pública de la isla resaltan el control en la transmisión materno-infantil en menores de 14 años, en personas heterosexuales, así como la detección precoz de la enfermedad, entre los resultados positivos del programa de Cuba para evitar la propagación del virus.

Al cierre de 2018 en el país caribeño se habían detectado unas 25.494 personas con VIH/Sida, y de ellas más de 2.200 eran nuevos casos.

En aquel momento el 80 % (20.446) eran hombres y el resto (5.048) mujeres, con edades entre los 15 y los 49 años, el 74 por ciento, de acuerdo con datos del Ministerio de Salud Pública (Minsap) recogidos por medios estatales.

En 1985, cuatro años después de ser descubierta la enfermedad, en Cuba fue detectado el primer caso de VIH/sida en un hombre que había permanecido dos años en Mozambique, África.

Desde entonces se cifran en más de 30.000 los cubanos que han contraído el virus, de los cuales una parte falleció.

En los primeros tiempos tras la aparición de la epidemia en el país, las personas diagnosticadas eran internadas en centros sanitarios donde recibían tratamiento y eran mantenidos en aislamiento, con salidas excepcionales, con el fin de evitar la trasmisión del virus.

En la isla los enfermos reciben un tratamiento gratuito de cinco antirretrovirales de producción local combinados con otros importados.

El objetivo de esta terapia es mantener bajos los niveles del virus del sida en sangre y controlar su multiplicación, lo que hace que el paciente no presente complicaciones y se mantenga estable, según explican los especialistas.

En marzo pasado en Cuba comenzó además la entrega de las píldoras de profilaxis preexposición (PrEP) para prevenir el contagio del VIH en personas sanas, un tratamiento relativamente nuevo en América que se estima reduce en un 90% la probabilidad de contraer el virus.

Anuncios