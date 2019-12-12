Carro bomba del ELN contra base militar en Colombia deja 3 soldados heridos

Por EFE jueves 12 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Al menos tres soldados colombianos resultaron heridos este jueves en un ataque con carro bomba perpetrado por guerrilleros del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) contra una base militar de la población de Cubará, fronteriza con Venezuela, informaron fuentes oficiales.

“Hemos recibido un ataque terrorista por parte del ELN, lanzando artefactos explosivos que pusieron en riesgo la integridad personal y la vida de mujeres, de niños, de líderes sociales, de defensores de derechos. De manera cobarde interrumpieron este diálogo que sosteníamos con la comunidad”, dijo a periodistas el viceministro del Interior, Francisco José Chaux.

El funcionario estaba en un sitio cercano a la explosión en una reunión con indígenas del pueblo u’wa y líderes sociales de Arauca, Boyacá y Norte de Santander, departamentos fronterizos con el país petrolero.

Después del ataque, los militares heridos fueron trasladados por vía aérea a hospitales de la región y Chaux hizo un llamamiento “a la cordura a estos terroristas”, para que “demuestren actos de paz”.

Autoridades colombianas han reiterado en varias oportunidades que jefes del ELN se refugian en Venezuela y después de atacar a la fuerza pública, población civil o la infraestructura eléctrica y petrolera, se esconden en el país vecino, lo que ese grupo ha negado.

El gobernador de Boyacá, Carlos Amaya, condenó el ataque de la guerrilla, pues afirmó que estos actos terroristas ocurren mientras su Administración trata de mejorar la calidad de vida de los habitantes del departamento.

“Mientras nosotros llegamos a Cubará con inversiones (ambulancia, parque, vías, autobús, escuela, hospital) y reconocimiento al pueblo u’wa, algunos violentos atacan y quieren atemorizar”, escribió Amaya en su cuenta de Twitter.

El presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, afirmó el martes pasado que el ELN no puede pretender reanudar los diálogos de paz mientras siga cometiendo actos criminales, como los ocurridos en una carretera en Antioquia donde incendió seis vehículos.

Esa guerrilla inició en febrero de 2017 en Quito unas negociaciones de paz con el anterior Gobierno colombiano que en mayo de 2018 fueron trasladadas a La Habana.

No obstante, Duque ha afirmado que la continuidad de los mismos depende de que ese grupo cese toda actividad criminal y libere a todas las personas que tiene secuestradas, condición que impuso desde que asumió el cargo, el 7 de agosto del año pasado.

Además, los diálogos quedaron en punto muerto desde el ataque terrorista del pasado 17 de enero contra una escuela de la Policía en Bogotá, en el que murieron 22 cadetes.

