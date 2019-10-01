Carnes rojas y procesadas, no tan dañinas como se creía, según nuevo estudio

Por EFE martes 1 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, WASHINGTON.- Una investigación internacional sobre el consumo de carnes rojas y procesadas determinó que múltiples estudios, que durante décadas han señalado el peligro de estos productos para la salud, no tienen fundamento suficiente.

Los investigadores, que publicaron hoy su hallazgo en la revista Annals of Internal Medicine, concluyeron que los beneficios para la salud de reducir el consumo de las carnes rojas y procesadas son pocos, si es que los hay, y no suficientes para decirle a la gente que deje de ingerirlas.

De hecho, de los 14 autores de los análisis, 11 recomendaron al público mantener sus hábitos de consumo de estas carnes, mientras que tan solo tres expresaron una “leve sugerencia” para que los reduzcan.

Los científicos cuestionan así las directrices de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, así como de la Sociedad Estadounidense contra el Cáncer y de la Asociación Estadounidense del Corazón, que durante años han defendido que las rojas y procesadas aumentan el riesgo de enfermedades cardiovasculares y de algunos tipos de cáncer.

“La certeza para demostrar estas reducciones de riesgo fue entre baja y muy baja”, dijo el epidemiólogo de la Universidad de Dalhousie (Canadá) Bradley Johnston, líder del grupo de investigadores bautizado como NutriRECS.

La publicación de esta investigación desató la rápida indignación de académicos y profesionales que defienden la vigencia de las tesis establecidas.

“Esta es una recomendación de salud muy irresponsable”, dijo en doctor Frank Hu, que preside el Departamento de Nutrición de la Escuela de Salud T.H. Chan School de la Universidad de Harvard.

“Es -añadió- desconcertante, dada la clara evidencia del daño asociado con el alto consumo de carne roja”.

De hecho, los investigadores indican en sus conclusiones que los beneficios de reducir el consumo solo se perciben al tomar grandes muestras de población, por lo que recomendar a los individuos que cambien sus hábitos no es necesario.

“No están diciendo que la carne tenga menos riesgos, lo que están diciendo es que el riesgo con el que todo el mundo está de acuerdo es aceptable para las personas”, indicó a la CNN Marji McCullough, directora científica de epidemiología de la Sociedad Estadounidense contra el Cáncer.

En todo caso, diversos científicos de la Universidad de Harvard dijeron en un comunicado que el nuevo estudio “perjudica la credibilidad de la ciencia de la nutrición y erosiona la confianza pública en la investigación científica”.

De hecho, algunos de los críticos habían pedido a Annals of Internal Medicine que no lo publicase.

Las carnes rojas y procesadas son así las últimas afectadas por nuevos estudios que ponen cuestión lo que parecían verdades nutricionales aceptadas, como ya ha pasado con las sales, los carbohidratos o las grasas.

