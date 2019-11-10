Carlos Mesa celebra el “fin de la tiranía” tras la renuncia de Evo Morales

Por EFE domingo 10 de noviembre, 2019
Expresidente boliviano Carlos Mesa (2003-2005)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El expresidente boliviano Carlos Mesa (2003-2005) celebró el “fin de la tiranía”, en alusión a la renuncia del mandatario Evo Morales y del vicepresidente del país, Álvaro García Linera.

“A Bolivia, a su pueblo, a los jóvenes, a las mujeres, al heroísmo de la resistencia pacífica. Nunca olvidaré este día único. El fin de la tiranía. Agradecido como boliviano por esta lección histórica. Viva Bolivia!!!!!”, escribió Mesa en Twitter.

Por su parte, el líder cívico opositor Luis Fernando Camacho publicó en Facebook que “no se levantan los bloqueos, no todavía” y anunció que se trasladará a su natal Santa Cruz en las próximas horas para dar un mensaje.

Morales confirmó que renuncia a la Presidencia después de casi 14 años en el poder, en un video desde algún lugar indeterminado, tras haber dimitido en cascada la mayoría de su Gobierno.

El gobernante apareció en televisión junto a García Linera y a su ministra de Salud, Gabriela Montaño, para anunciar su renuncia, tras lamentar un “golpe cívico” y que la Policía se hubiera replegado a sus cuarteles en los últimos días.

Morales reiteró sus acusaciones contra Mesa y Camacho de instar un golpe de Estado para echarle del poder y les pidió que “no maltraten” a los bolivianos y les “dejen de patear”.

“No queremos enfrentamientos”, agregó, a la vez que dijo renunciar para propiciar la “pacificación” de Bolivia y que “vuelva la paz social”.

Tras recordar su condición indígena, manifestó que al comienzo de la jornada había renunciado a su triunfo electoral para un cuarto mandato seguido hasta 2025.

Morales había anunciado nuevas elecciones, después de que horas antes un informe de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) advirtiera de graves irregularidades en los comicios generales del pasado 20 de octubre.

En el video, el mandatario consideró que la OEA tomó una decisión “política”.

El país ha estado inmerso en una grave crisis desde que al día después de la votación comenzaran las sospechas de fraude.

Al menos tres personas han fallecido y 421 han resultado heridas desde entonces en enfrentamientos ente partidarios y detractores del mandatario, según datos de la Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia.

