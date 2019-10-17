Capturan implicada en muerte de italiano en apartamento de Boca Chica

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 17 de octubre, 2019
Fachada del Palacio de la Policía Nacional

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Policía Nacional informó este jueves que apresó a una mujer acusada de asesinar a un italiano de 70 años el domingo pasado en un condominio de Boca Chica, en complicidad con su hermana y un cuñado.

La detenida es Arisleida Caraballo de la Cruz, de 24 años, residente en el municipio de Los Alcarrizos, provincia Santo Domingo, quien admitió haber participado en el homicidio del italiano Testoni Prieto, con quien había sostenido una relación sentimental por casi cuatro años.

El cadáver del extranjero fue encontrado en horas de la tarde del 13 de octubre pasado atado de pies y manos, encima de la cama de su habitación en su apartamento, con signos de asfixia manual, según informaron las autoridades.

La Policía aseguró que la mujer, apresada la noche del miércoles en el kilómetro 14 de la autopista Duarte, reveló que en el asesinato del italiano participaron su hermana Yoeimi Caraballo de la Cruz, y el esposo de esta, Thommy Vásquez Romero, de 23 años, quienes permanecen prófugos de la Justicia.

La imputada agregó que tras ocasionarle la muerte al italiano, sustrajeron de la casa su anillo, dos relojes y una indeterminada cantidad de euros que Prieto tenía en una caja fuerte.

