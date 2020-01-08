Canciller Zarif dice que el ataque es proporcionado y que Irán no busca una guerra

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020
Mohamad Yavad Zarif, ministro iraní de Exteriores

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Teherán.- El ministro iraní de Exteriores, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, dijo este miércoles que el ataque con misiles contra una base aérea de EE.UU. en el oeste de Irak es una medida proporcionada y que Irán no busca una guerra.

“Irán efectuó y concluyó medidas proporcionadas en defensa propia en virtud del artículo 51 de la Carta de la ONU atacando una base desde la cual se lanzó un cobarde ataque armado contra nuestros ciudadanos y altos funcionarios”, escribió Zarif en Twitter.

