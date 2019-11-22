Canciller Vargas viaja a España y Andorra para reuniones preparatorias Cumbre Iberoamericana

Por EFE viernes 22 de noviembre, 2019
Miguel Vargas Maldonado, ministro de Relaciones Exteriores

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de República Dominicana, Miguel Vargas, inicia este viernes un viaje a España y Andorra, para mantener encuentros oficiales y participar en las reuniones preparatorias de la XXVII Cumbre Iberoamericana de Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno.

Vargas partirá hoy por la noche hacia Barcelona, donde permanecerá tres días y desarrollará varias actividades, según un comunicado del Ministerio, que no detalló su agenda de reuniones.

El martes próximo participará en Andorra en las reuniones preparatorias de la XXVII Cumbre Iberoamericana de Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno a celebrarse el próximo año, que se celebrará en este país europeo enclavado en la cordillera de los Pirineos.

En el margen de esa reunión, el canciller dominicano también prevé mantener encuentros bilaterales con homólogos iberoamericanos.

Una vez concluidos sus compromisos en Andorra, el alto funcionario volará a Madrid, para sostener varias reuniones oficiales con representantes del Gobierno español.

El último viaje de Vargas a Madrid se produjo en julio del año pasado, cuando fue recibido por su homólogo, Josep Borrell, y con el que acordó reforzar el comercio y las inversiones entre ambos países.

Posteriormente, el canciller dominicano se reunió brevemente en dos ocasiones con el presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez.

La primera ocasión fue un breve saludo durante una escala técnica en Santo Domingo que hizo el avión de Sánchez tras concluir una gira por América Latina en agosto de 2018 y, un mes después, se reunieron en Nueva York al margen de la reunión anual del presidium de la Internacional Socialista.

