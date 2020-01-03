Cameron Diaz y Benji Madden tienen a su primera hija

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020
Benji Madden y Cameron Diaz

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La actriz estadounidense Cameron Diaz reveló este viernes que se convirtió en madre de una niña, producto de su matrimonio con el músico Benjamin Madden.

Diaz, quien está retirada del mundo del espectáculo, agregó que ella y su esposo habían escogido para la pequeña el nombre de Raddix Madden.

Madden, de 40 años, y Diaz, de 47, cumplen este domingo cinco años de casados.

Una fuente cercana a las celebridades dijo a la revista People que la pareja “tenía muchas ganas de agrandar la familia”.

Díaz hizo el anuncio con un comunicado en su cuenta de Instagram, en el que explicó que aunque están “muy felices de compartir la noticia” también sienten “un fuerte instinto de proteger la intimidad de la pequeñita”.

Por eso, “no vamos a publicar fotos o competir más detalles, con la excepción de que es muy, pero muy linda”, indicó.

La decisión de mantener a su hija en privado es consonante con la actitud que Díaz y Madden, quien es el guitarrista principal de la banda Good Charlotte, han tenido durante toda su relación.

Su romance y su boda fueron llevados casi en secreto y rara vez se dejan ver en público, a menos que tengan compromisos profesionales.

La actriz y el músico contrajeron matrimonio en enero de 2015 en una ceremonia íntima celebrada en su casa en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.)

La última vez que Díaz compartió con la prensa fue en un evento de la publicación Entertainment Weekly en febrero de 2019, para conmemorar el vigésimo quinto aniversario de su película “My Best Friend Wedding”.

Anteriormente había promovido en 2016 su libro “The Longevity Book”.

Por su parte, Madden presentó en 2018 “Generation Rx”, su más reciente disco con Good Charlotte, en donde comparte el liderazgo vocal con su hermano Joel Madden, esposo de la diseñadora Nicole Richie.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar