Cámara Baja logra los votos necesarios para abrir un juicio político a Trump

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos dio este miércoles luz verde a un juicio político al presidente, Donald Trump, en el Senado, al lograr los votos necesarios para aprobar el cargo de abuso de poder contra él por presiones a Ucrania.

Un total de 230 legisladores apoyaron imputar políticamente a Trump con ese voto, mientras que 197 votaron en contra y uno se abstuvo.

Falta ahora que se celebre una segunda votación para que los congresistas se pronuncien sobre el segundo cargo político por obstrucción al Congreso en la investigación de este caso, aunque basta con se dé luz verde a una sola de las acusaciones para considerar al presidente imputado políticamente.

La decisión de la Cámara Baja de aprobar un juicio político a Trump, que se celebrará en el Senado, era previsible dada la cómoda mayoría demócrata que hay en esta cámara.

A lo largo del día de hoy, la cámara ha escuchado los argumentos de una y otra bancada a favor y en contra de abrirle a Trump un “impeachment”, como se conoce en inglés al juicio político.

Ahora el proceso pasará al Senado, donde se espera que se celebre el juicio político al mandatario a partir de enero.

Allí los republicanos mantienen el control por un ligero margen, de 53 frente a 47, a lo que se suma que el “impeachment” exige además una mayoría de dos tercios, por lo que la destitución de Trump parece improbable.

En septiembre, los demócratas anunciaron el inicio de una investigación para abrir un juicio a Trump, después de que un informante revelara a los servicios de Inteligencia el contenido de una conversación telefónica en julio entre el presidente y su homólogo de Ucrania, Volodímir Zelenski.

En esa llamada, el gobernante estadounidense presionó al ucraniano para que abriera pesquisas contra su rival político y exvicepresidente, el demócrata Joe Biden -actual precandidato de su partido a las elecciones de 2020-, y su hijo Hunter por supuesta corrupción en ese país.

