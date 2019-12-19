Cámara Baja de EEUU aprueba segundo cargo contra Trump para un “impeachment”

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos aprobó este miércoles el cargo de obstrucción al Congreso contra el presidente, Donald Trump, después de que diera luz verde a la acusación de abuso de poder, con lo que el mandatario será sometido a un juicio político en el Senado.

La Cámara de Representantes, de mayoría demócrata, logró los 216 votos necesarios para imputar el cargo político de abuso de poder contra Trump, mientras la votación todavía sigue.

