Cámara Baja de EE.UU. reivindica su autoridad ante acciones de Trump en Irán

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU. aprobó este jueves una resolución no vinculante para recordar al presidente Donald Trump el papel clave del Congreso en cualquier ataque militar en el extranjero, en un intento de sacar músculo ante posibles nuevas “acciones militares” de la Casa Blanca contra Irán.

Con 224 votos a favor y 194 en contra, la mayoría demócrata en la Cámara Baja sacó adelante una moción destinada a demostrar su incomodidad con el hecho de que el Gobierno de Trump no les notificara con antelación de la operación que el pasado día 3 acabó con la vida del general iraní Qasem Soleimaní.

Para evitar un previsible veto de Trump, los demócratas eligieron una fórmula legal que se considera aprobada una vez que ambas cámaras del Congreso la ratifican, y que no requiere la firma del presidente, a pesar de que eso le resta fuerza de ley.

“Esto es una declaración del Congreso de EE.UU., no permitiré que esa declaración se vea disminuida por un veto” de Trump, explicó unas horas antes de la votación la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Nancy Pelosi.

La resolución se basa en la Ley de Poderes de Guerra de 1973 y exige que el presidente entregue un informe al Congreso en las 48 horas siguientes a cualquier ofensiva que no esté basada en una declaración formal de guerra.

Una vez que envíe ese informe, el presidente debe detener cualquier acción militar en los 60 días siguientes, con una extensión posible de otros 30, a no ser que el Congreso declare formalmente la guerra o apruebe una autorización específica para esa acción militar en el extranjero.

El texto se centra exclusivamente en un posible conflicto con Irán, a pesar de que tanto Washington como Teherán expresaron este miércoles su voluntad de alejarse de la perspectiva de un enfrentamiento militar.

“El Congreso no ha autorizado al presidente a usar la fuerza militar contra Irán”, recuerda la resolución.

Aunque Trump no informó al Congreso antes de la operación contra Soleimaní, sí notificó a los legisladores antes del límite de 48 horas exigido por la ley, pero lo hizo a través de un documento confidencial.

Los demócratas planean impulsar una resolución similar la semana que viene en el Senado, pero la mayoría republicana en esa cámara complica la aprobación de ese texto, que instaría a Trump a terminar en 30 días cualquier acción militar contra Irán no autorizada por el Congreso.

