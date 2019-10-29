Cámara Baja de EE.UU. aprueba más sanciones a Turquía por incursión en Siria

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019
Nancy Pelosi, presidenta de la Cámara Baja

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU. aprobó este martes con apoyo bipartidista más sanciones contra el Gobierno turco y sus militares por la ofensiva que ejecutó en el noreste de Siria a principios de octubre, aunque se desconoce si el Senado finalmente dará luz verde a este castigo.

La medida fue aprobada tras una votación con el resultado 403-16, en la que 176 republicanos votaron a favor de ella.

“Hoy, los demócratas y los republicanos nos unimos para demostrar el liderazgo fuerte e inteligente que le ha faltado a la Casa Blanca, mientras que la Cámara aprueba este proyecto de ley de sanciones duro y específico para responsabilizar a los turcos por sus ataques contra nuestros socios kurdos”, señaló la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, la liberal Nancy Pelosi, en el pleno del Legislativo.

Uno de los dos legisladores que presentó la propuesta legislativa, el republicano Michael McCaul, consideró que esta iniciativa “envía un mensaje fuerte a los adversarios en el extranjero”.

En caso de ser aprobada por el Senado y posteriormente ratificada por el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, algo poco probable, la medida sancionaría a los funcionarios involucrados en la ofensiva turca y a los bancos involucrados en el sector de Defensa de ese país hasta que Ankara termine sus operaciones militares en Siria.

Además, ordenaría a la Casa Blanca que impusiera sanciones adicionales a Turquía por la compra de sistemas de misiles S-400 fabricados en Rusia y prohíba la exportación de armas estadounidenses al Ejército turco.

La votación se produjo a raíz de que la Administración de Trump decidiera levantar las sanciones al Gobierno turco la semana pasada después de que Ankara se comprometiera con un alto el fuego permanente.

Unos días antes, el Ejecutivo de Trump había sancionado a los ministerios de Defensa Nacional y Energía turcos y a los titulares de Defensa Nacional, Hulusi Akar; el de Interior, Suleyman Soylu; y el de Energía, Fatih Donmez, a quienes les había congelado sus eventuales activos en EE.UU. y prohibido su entrada al país.

