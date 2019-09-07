California prevé controlar incendio forestal Tenaja para el martes

Por EFE sábado 7 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La autoridades de California calculan que sofocarán por completo el próximo martes el incendio forestal Tenaja cerca de la localidad de Murrieta, que ha consumido al menos 810 hectáreas y que por ahora está contenido en una tercera parte.

Con un esfuerzo conjunto de 900 miembros del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Riverside, el Departamento Forestal y de Protección Contra Incendios de California (Cal Fire) y el Servicio Forestal de EE.UU., y la ayuda de otras agencias, los oficiales han logrado detener desde la noche del viernes el avance de las llamas.

“Las cuadrillas han hecho un excelente trabajo llegando a áreas de difícil acceso y deteniendo las llamas antes de que dañen estructuras”, señaló este sábado Todd Hopkins, jefe de División de Cal Fire.

En el combate del incendio operan 13 camiones de bomberos, 6 carro tanques de suministro de agua, 3 helicópteros y 5 buldóceres, que dan apoyo a 700 bomberos distribuidos en 26 cuadrillas.

Según la proyección del Servicio Nacional de Meteorología las temperaturas en el área afectada por el fuego, alcanzarán hoy los 34,5 grados centígrados (94 Farenheit) y se esperan “vientos ligeros”, lo que favorece el control de las llamas.

El incendio, que obligó al cierre de más de media docena de escuelas el viernes en el suroeste del condado, se originó en la tarde del miércoles y fue ocasionado posiblemente por un rayo, aunque las autoridades no lo han confirmado.

Ante el rápido avance de las llamas en la noche del miércoles y el jueves, las autoridades llegaron a ordenar la evacuación de cerca de 3.000 viviendas, que al momento ya está levantada en su totalidad.

En los dos últimos años California ha sufrido los peores incendios de su historia moderna, que han costado la vida a más de 120 personas.

Según la Comisión de Seguros del estado, los incendios forestales de 2018 fueron los “más mortíferos y costosos en la historia” y representaron un desembolso de cerca de 10.000 millones de dólares a las aseguradoras.

