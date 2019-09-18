Caasd dice servicio agua potable es crítico; hay déficit de 113 millones de galones

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El director de la Corporación del Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Santo Domingo (CAASD), Alejandro Montás informó sobre el “estado de emergencia” en la producción de agua potable al registrarse este miércoles un déficit de 113 millones de galones de agua.

Según precisó, la producción del Sistema Haina se ha visto afectada por el descenso en el caudal del río del mismo nombre, que el 17 de septiembre solo produjo alrededor de 20 millones de galones, y que también los acueductos de Barrera de Salinidad e Isabela presentaron dificultades con una disminución “sustancial” de sus reservas.

Un comunicado de prensa de la Caasd que detalla los niveles de los embalses que abastecen a la Corporación, informando de que las presas de Jigüey y Valdesia presentan un leve incremento, pasando de 503.9 en su cota a 503.65 la primera, con un ascenso de 56 centímetros y de 138.37 a 138.79 la segunda, para un crecimiento de 42 centímetros.

El leve aumento presentado en estos acueductos ha sido fruto de una crecida en el caudal de río Nizao de 2.52 centímetros a 5.14, pero estos crecimientos “son ínfimos en comparación con la sequía actual”, apuntó Montás.

El funcionario reiteró que para mitigar la situación, la Caasd implementa un plan de contingencia que incluye la distribución del líquido mediante una flotilla de 125 unidades de camiones cisterna que recorren los sectores del Gran Santo Domingo que sufren la escasez del agua.

Asimismo, insistió en su llamado a la concienciación y racionalización del preciado líquido de parte de los ciudadanos, para enfrentar la sequía que afecta el país.

En tanto, se espera que para mañana la situación hídrica mejore, consecuencia de las lluvias que traerá una vaguada ubicada en varios niveles de la troposfera, según la última predicción de la Oficina Nacional de Meteorología (Onamet).

Desde las primeras horas de la mañana se producirán nublados frecuentes acompañados de aguaceros, llegando a ser de moderados a fuertes, tormentas eléctricas y ráfagas de viento en localidades de las regiones este, llanura costera del Caribe, suroeste, noreste, noroeste, cordillera Central y zona fronteriza.

Se prevé que las precipitaciones sean más significativas en el Gran Santo Domingo, informó la Onamet, que hoy estableció una alerta meteorológica por lluvias para las provincias de Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, La Vega , Santiago, Monseñor Nouel y San Cristóbal .

