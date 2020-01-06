Brian Cox se lleva el Globo de Oro a mejor actor de una serie dramática

Por EFE domingo 5 de enero, 2020
Brian Cox

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- Brian Cox, protagonista de “Succession”, se llevó este domingo el premio al mejor actor de una serie dramática en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se está celebrando en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

