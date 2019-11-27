Brett Brown, entrenador de los Sixers, nuevo seleccionador de Australia

Por EFE miércoles 27 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Redacción deportes EE.UU.- El entrenador de los Sixers de Filadelfia, Brett Brown, dirigirá a la selección de baloncesto de Australia en los próximos Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020.

A pesar de haber aceptado la oferta de volver con los Boomers, Brown dijo que su gran objetivo en estos momentos no es otro que la de liderar a los Sixers a su primer título de liga, algo que no consiguen desde la temporada de 1983.

Brown sustituye en el puesto de seleccionador de Australia, a su buen amigo Andrej Lemanis, quien se hizo cargo del equipo después que él dejase a los Boomers tras los Juegos de Londres 2012, en lo que fue su primera etapa al frente del equipo nacional australiano.

El entrenador de los Sixers estuvo con Australia desde el 2009 a 2012 en su primera etapa después de haber dirigido a varios equipos de la Liga Nacional de Baloncesto de ese país.

Bajo la dirección de Lemanis, la selección de Australia consiguió un cuarto puesto en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río de Janeiro y en el pasado Mundial de China.

Brown dijo que antes de aceptar la oferta de los Boomers recibió la luz verde por parte de los Sixers, que entendieron su deseo de volver a la selección de Australia.

Brown se unirá a Gregg Popovich, su mentor, como el segundo entrenador de la NBA que va a estar presente con un equipo nacional en los próximos Juegos de Tokio 2020.

Popovich, que entrena a los Spurs de San Antonio, es el responsable del programa de la selección de Estados Unidos, equipo que fracasó en el Mundial de China al no poder contar con ninguna de las Estrellas de la NBA.

Brown confía en poder contar con el base Ben Simmons, jugador franquicia de los Sixers, quien pese a que ha manifestado que le gustaría estar con Australia en Tokio 2020, todavía no ha aceptado la invitación de manera oficial.

“No seré yo quien tenga que introducir a Simmons como jugador de la selección de Australia, es un honor que solo le corresponde a él mismo”, señaló Brown.

Lo que sí reconoció fue que guarda muy buena relación con jugadores australianos como los bases Patty Mills y Matthew Dellavedova, el alero Joe Ingles y el pívot Aron Baynes, al igual que siente un gran respeto por la cultura deportiva australiana, factores que influyeron en su decisión final de volver con los Boomers y tratar de conseguir una medalla olímpica.

