Brasil no reconoce “de momento” la victoria de Evo Morales y apoya auditoría

Por EFE viernes 25 de octubre, 2019
El presidente boliviano, Evo Morales

EL NUEVO DIARIO, BRASILIA.- El Gobierno brasileño manifestó este viernes que “de momento” no reconoce la reelección del presidente boliviano, Evo Morales, en los polémicos comicios del último domingo y apoyó una auditoría del proceso electoral como propone la oposición y los observadores internacionales.

“Teniendo en cuenta las tratativas en curso entre la OEA (Organización de Estados Americanos) y el Gobierno de Bolivia para una auditoría completa de la primera vuelta de las elecciones en ese país, Brasil no reconocerá, por el momento, reporte alguno de los resultados finales”, señaló en su perfil de Twitter la Cancillería.

Brasil es el principal socio comercial de Bolivia, a pesar de una reciente reducción de compras de productos del país andino en los últimos meses, principalmente de gas natural, y acoge, después de Argentina, la mayor cantidad de inmigrantes bolivianos en el mundo.

Este viernes, el órgano electoral de Bolivia aceptó que se realice una auditoría para despejar las sospechas de fraude en las elecciones del pasado domingo, medida que fue solicitada tanto por la oposición del país como por organismos internacionales.

La presidenta del órgano electoral, maría Eugenia Choque, expresó la disposición a someterse a un recuento supervisado por organismos como Naciones Unidas, la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) y la Unión Europea (UE), que piden esa auditoría e instan a una segunda cita con las urnas para despejar estas dudas.

Las sospechas de fraude surgen especialmente por la forma en que se transmitieron unos resultados parciales entre el domingo y el lunes, que inicialmente auguraban una segunda vuelta entre Morales y el opositor Carlos Mesa.

La publicación de estos datos preliminares quedó paralizada el domingo y de repente el lunes se reanudó para dar el triunfo en primera ronda al presidente.

Esa situación llevó a centenas de opositores a salir a las calles desde el propio domingo para protestar por lo que llamaron de “fraude” y “robo electoral”.

El cómputo final publicado este viernes confirma la victoria del mandatario en primera ronda.

El cómputo final da a Morales, candidato a la reelección por el gubernamental Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), el 47,08 por ciento de los votos frente al 36,51 del opositor Mesa, de la alianza Comunidad Ciudadana.

Esta diferencia del 10,57 por ciento le es suficiente al mandatario boliviano para ganar en primera vuelta, con tan solo un 0,57 de margen.

La ley electoral exige el 50 por ciento de los votos más uno o el 40 con 10 puntos de ventaja sobre el segundo para vencer en primera vuelta, pero cuando no se logran estos porcentajes, se va a segunda ronda entre los dos más votados.

