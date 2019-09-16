Brad Pitt a astronauta de la EEI: ” ¿Quién fue mejor yo o Clooney?”

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019
El actor Brad Pitt

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- ¿Quién fue mejor yo o (George) Clooney?”, preguntó este lunes en tono de broma el actor Brad Pitt al astronauta de la Estación Espacial Internacional (EEI) Nick Hague con quien mantuvo una videoconferencia en la que compartieron anécdotas de sus vidas, antes del estreno el viernes de la película “Ad Astra” en la que el intérprete es protagonista.

Ante esa cuestión, Hague se r y aseguró que Pitt hizo mejor de astronauta.

Y es que los astronautas de la EEI pudieron disfrutar de un preestreno especial de “Ad Astra” hace una semanas en el espacio.

Clooney, amigo íntimo de Pitt, protagonizó en 2013 el filme sobre el espacio “Gravity” del director Alfonso Cuarón.

Durante su conversación, de unos 20 minutos de duración, Hague recordó que tuvieron ocasión de ver “Ad Astra” antes de su estreno y agradeció a Pitt por “mantener la atención sobre el espacio, algo que inspira a futuras generaciones acerca de esta exploración”.

“Los niños que hoy ven estas películas son los que nos impulsarán hacia el futuro”, añadió el astronauta.

El actor entonces bromeó: “Me parece que nuestra ‘nave’ en la película está un poco más limpia y ordenada ¿Sabe qué es todo eso que tiene alrededor?”

Hague admitió que en el interior de la EEI “todo cuelga de las paredes”.

“Es un poco desordenado, pero sí sabemos dónde está cada cosa”, subrayó el astronauta, quien explicó diferentes experimentos científicos que se llevan a cabo en la EEI, incluido uno en el que la ausencia de gravedad permite el estudio de qué ocurre dentro de una llama, lo que ayudará a “hacer motores de combustión más limpia”.

Por otro lado, Pitt preguntó si en el momento de la conversación era de día o de noche para los tripulantes de la EEI y cómo se organizaban las horas de trabajo.

Hague señaló que los astronautas usan diferentes métodos para manejar los ciclos circadianos, incluidas luces diferentes, y añadió que todas las operaciones toman como referencia la hora universal o de Greenwich.

“Tenemos una jornada de trabajo de 13 horas diarias, y un turno nocturno que comprende un enorme equipo de gente en tierra que maneja lo que ocurre en la estación”, continuó.

“Esto requiere de una orquestación asombrosa de un programa internacional, porque esto es algo que no podemos hacer solos”, dijo Hague. “La diversidad es lo que nos fortalece para operar esta estación por dos décadas”.

En “Ad Astra”, dirigida por James Gray, Pitt interpreta al astronauta Roy McBride, quien emprende una misión a través del sistema solar para descubrir la verdad acerca de su padre perdido y su malograda misión, que 30 años más tarde amenaza el universo.

La misión de McBride comprende una travesía mucho más larga en tiempo y distancias, que la que cumplen los astronautas en la EEI, un complejo que orbita alrededor de la Tierra a 27.300 kilómetros por hora.

A cuestiones de Pitt acerca del estado mental y la familia de los astronautas, Hague reconoció que, “por supuesto, estar lejos de la familia y los amigos es un reto”.

“Un lujo de la órbita baja es la cantidad de conexiones, llamadas telefónicas, las videoconferencias en el fin de semana con mis hijos que me permite ser parte de sus vidas en tierra”, agregó.

“Me imagino que estando allá hay una percepción de cuán insignificantes somos (los humanos) en el gran esquema del universo”, comentó Pitt.

“Es algo muy especial”, contestó Hague. “Ves la Tierra allí abajo, puedes ver los campos de plantaciones en Kansas, en Misuri. Puedes ver la humanidad en un vuelo de 8 kilómetros por segundo. Estás lejos de la Tierra, puedes ver la Luna elevándose sobre su horizonte”.

“Es una perspectiva que te desafía -agregó-. Toda la humanidad allí. Te da una percepción enorme de cuán grande es el universo, y cuán delicada y preciosa es realmente esta isla en la que vivimos”.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar