Boxeadores rusos se niegan a competir en los Juegos de Tokio sin bandera

Por EFE miércoles 11 de diciembre, 2019
Umar Kremlev, secretario general de la Federación de Boxeo de Rusia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Moscú.- Los boxeadores rusos se negaron hoy a competir sin bandera en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 después de que la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje (AMA) adoptara el lunes una sanción de cuatro años contra el deporte ruso.

“Sí, nuestros boxeadores tomaron esa decisión y yo no puedo sino apoyarles”, dijo Umar Kremlev, secretario general de la Federación de Boxeo de Rusia, a las agencias rusas.

Kremlev destacó que los integrantes del equipo nacional de boxeo quieren que sus derechos como deportistas olímpicos sean defendidos en los tribunales.

“Para nosotros, lo más importante es que nuestros boxeadores compitan bajo la bandera rusa y que suene nuestro himno. Sin esto, no tiene sentido participar”, explicó.

El presidente federativo consideró que el fallo de la AMA “no es un problema de Rusia, sino un problema de todo el deporte mundial”.

“Hay que mencionar a alguien en concreto, a una federación determinada. ¿Y para qué un país?”, precisó.

Uno de los boxeadores rusos más conocidos, Misha Aloyan, bronce en los Juegos de Londres, matizó que los púgiles sólo acudirían a la capital japonesa si Putin se lo pidiera.

Seguidamente, el ministro de Deportes ruso, Pável Kolobkov, consideró prematuro hacer dichas declaraciones cuando la decisión adoptada por la AMA “aún no ha entrado en vigor”.

“Nos pondremos en contacto con la federación de boxeo. Los chicos son patriotas, pero aún tienen que clasificarse. Aún tienen por delante una serie de torneos de clasificación”, apuntó.

Kolobkov criticó otra vez la decisión de la AMA de obligar a los deportistas rusos a competir con bandera neutral y adelantó que “existen motivos para recurrirla”.

Mientras algunos políticos y periodistas han llamado a los deportistas a boicotear los Juegos de Tokio en represalia por la “histeria antirrusa”, leyendas del deporte soviético y ruso han abogado porque el mayor número de atletas rusos compitan como neutrales.

Según los expertos, en los Juegos de Tokio podría competir más deportistas que hace cuatro años en Río, adonde acudieron casi 300 después de la exclusión del atletismo ruso por el dopaje de Estado.

